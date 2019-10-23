Best gaming smartphones for Diwali 2019: ROG Phone 2, Red Magic 3S, and more

Mobile gaming as a genre is growing rapidly in India, thanks to the number of games with console-like graphics. Games like PUBG and Call of Duty have increased the interest of consumers to buy a dedicated gaming smartphone.

To tap into the growing mobile gaming craze, smartphone manufacturers have increased their focus on launching phones catering to hardcore mobile gamers. Asus, Nubia, and Black Shark are some of the brands that are willing to bet on gaming smartphones. These phones have displays with higher refresh rates, superior processors, and designs that resonate with gamers.

Since Diwali is just around the corner, we think it is the best time to buy a gaming smartphone. Here is a list of best gaming smartphone you can buy in the market today.

Asus ROG Phone 2

The ROG Phone 2 is perhaps the best gaming smartphone you can buy in the market. The phone has the right price and the spec sheet for the price. With a starting price of Rs 37,999, you are getting a gaming phone a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 855+processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a mammoth 6,000mAh battery. And yes, it also comes with touch-sensitive shoulder buttons which takes gaming to another level. Read our review of Asus ROG Phone 2 here.

Nubia Red Magic 3S

Nubia recently launched the mid-cycle refresh for its game-centric Red Magic smartphone lineup, the Red Magic 3S. The Android-powered phone has a new cooling vent design, a 90Hz display, a snappy Snapdragon 855+ processor, up to 12GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. Plus, you also get a dedicated internal cooling fan and a liquid-filled heat pipe and multi-layer graphite sheet for thermal management. The device is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, whereas, the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 47,999.

Black Shark 2

Though the Black Shark 2 doesn’t support the latest specifications or a high refresh rate display. It is still quite a powerful smartphone, and currently the cheapest gaming smartphone you can get starting at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart.

The phone sports a 6.39-inch full HD AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. The device also comes with the company’s own Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology. Read our review of Black Shark 2 here.