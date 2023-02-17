From iQOO Neo 7 to Redmi K50i, here are the best gaming phones under Rs 30,000

The mid-range smartphone segment has evolved significantly ever since mobile gaming gained popularity. From the Snapdragon 870-powered GT Neo 3T to the recently launched iQOO Neo 7, there are a lot of options that offer great value for money and flagship-like performance. If you are looking for a gaming phone that lets you play all the modern titles at ultra graphics or high FPS, here are some of the best gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000.

iQOO Neo 7

Successor to the immensely popular iQOO Neo 6, the recently launched iQOO Neo 7 sports the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, which performs slightly better compared to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus and does not throttle unlike the latter.

The phone comes with a plastic back and features a 6.78-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. It runs on FuntouchOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. All of this is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

While it offers great value for money in terms of performance, iQOO has cut a few corners when it comes to the camera department. The Neo 7 has a 64MP primary camera accompanied by a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor but misses out on an ultrawide lens. Starting from Rs 29,999, the iQOO Neo 7 is a solid choice and probably will be one of the best mid-range gaming phones to come out this year.

Redmi K50i

Launched in the second half of 2022, the Redmi K50i (review) is the best gaming phone in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment. Featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, which also happens to power the OnePlus 10R.

It runs on MIUI 13 out of the box and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which should help reduce game and app loading times. On the back, you get a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro sensor.

While the device can easily handle any game you throw at it, Redmi K50i comes with a 144Hz LCD screen, which is great for gaming but users might struggle to use the phone outdoors and under direct sunlight. The Redmi K50i starts from Rs 24,698.

Poco F4

The Poco F4 (review) is one of the best mid-range smartphones to come out in 2022. Powered by the tried and tested Snapdragon 870 chipset and sporting a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen, the phone feels and looks premium thanks to its glass sandwich design.

It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. During our review, we found out that the phone did not heat up like other phones when gaming, had no battery drains, and did not shutter or lag either.

While Poco F4 does click good images during the day, nighttime photography is average at best. Those looking for a solid performer and premium build quality may blindly pick the Poco F4. It starts from Rs 25,999.

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme’s GT series is all about performance. Powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, the Realme GT Neo 3T (review) may not be powerful as the Redmi K50i, but it comes with an E4 AMOLED panel, which the latter misses out on.

Like other phones in the price segment, the Realme GT Neo 3T sports a triple camera setup which consists of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. However, the camera is quite reliable and clicks crisp and detailed photos.

The phone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. While it may have a plastic back, the device has no heating issues and offers great value for money when it comes to performance. Even in 2023, the Realme GT Neo 3T is one of the best mid-range gaming phones under Rs 30,000. While the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version costs Rs 24,999, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs 26,499.

Nothing Phone (1)

While the Nothing Phone (1) (review) was not primarily designed for gaming, it is one of the best-looking phones that offers solid performance. Sporting the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, the same processor that powers the recently launched Poco X5 Pro, Nothing Phone 1 comes with a unique back panel that consists of numerous LEDs which light up when you receive a notification or call.

It has a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen and will soon be updated to Android 13. The camera performance is also great, thanks to the dual rear camera setup which comprises a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. With up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, the only downside is that the display might not be visible when it is too sunny. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 27,999 whereas the 12GB RAM and 256GB comes at Rs 35,999.

Which is the best gaming phone under Rs 30,000?

Honestly, there is no definitive answer to the question. If you want maximum performance, go with the iQOO Neo 7, while those looking for a premium build can consider the Poco F4, which delivers on almost all fronts. People who are cash-strapped and are looking for a gaming phone under Rs 25,000 should definitely go with the Redmi K50i if they can live with an LCD display.

If you are a gamer who often clicks pictures or wants a phone that stands out from the competition, go with the Realme GT Neo 3T or the Nothing Phone (1).