Technology is fascinating. But there is a catch. And that catch is the price you have to pay to own a good gadget. While technology has made our lives easy, the constant increase in prices is also taking many gadgets beyond most users.

We can’t do much about it, but there is no reason to get fret. You can still find gadgets and accessories like feature phones, quality headphones and a lot more for less than Rs 1000. Don’t worry; you won’t have to invest your time and energy to fumble around Amazon and Flipkart to find out these gadgets, because we have done the hard work for you. Here is a list of gadgets priced less than Rs 1000, but still offering great utility.

Keep in mind: prices could change after the publishing date, plus we have not reviewed all these devices.

Nokia 105

Nokia 105 is perfect for the elderly or anyone who needs a simple device. The phone looks super-cool (available in black, white or blue finishes) and the battery lasts a month on standby. This little phone has a big-enough 1.8-inch screen, a built-in FM Radio, easy-to-navigate menu, a torch and support for games like Snake. The phone is available in both dual-SIM and single-SIM configurations.

Price: Rs 1000

Portronics 6 Ports 8A Home Charging Station

Charging multiple devices at once can get annoying. If you’ve multiple phones, a tablet, and an iPod, then you should definitely check out this UFO-style USB charging station from Portronics. This way you can charge all your gadgets, organised on a desk/or bedside table. The Portronics charging station boasts six USB ports, with a maximum output for all six ports of 8A. The design is functional and there are six LEDs to indicate when the gadget is plugged in.

Price: Rs 695

Casio F91W digital watch

No one understands digital watches better than Casio. Its F91W-1 is a quintessential classic digital watch which has an LCD screen, three buttons, and a light so you can check the time at night. Plus, the watch has a stopwatch, an alarm, and a calendar. It’s also water-resistant and the battery will last a decade. The main talking point is that you get this timepiece for less than Rs 1000. It may look old school now, but the technology ticking away inside was high tech when it launched back in 1991.

Price: Rs 995

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i (10,000mAh)

If your phone is always out of juice, it might be worth checking out the Mi Power Bank 2i. The 10000mAh power bank packs enough juice to recharge your phone multiple times. With its premium design and a price of Rs 899, it is hard to beat Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i. This is a great option when you need quick charges or when you’ll be away from home for an extended period of time.

Price: Rs 899

Belita luggage scale

It’s a common sight to see passengers removing extra stuff from their bags at the airport check-in counter. The reason: they have been asked to pay for excess baggage charges at the airport counter. Because most airlines have strict baggage rules, it is logical to weigh your bag before you head out to the airport. Thankfully with a digital luggage scale, you can easily readout of your luggage’s weight. The Belita luggage scale comes with an adjustable strap and has an LCD screen for easy reading. The luggage scale has a maximum capacity of 50 kg or 110 pounds.

Price: Rs 649

AJI ultra thin webcam cover

A few years back, a picture of Mark Zuckerberg went viral after a user noticed that a billionaire CEO had taped over his webcam and microphone. A couple of months later, FBI director James Comey admitted that all offices in the US government also cover up their web camera. Covering your laptop’s webcam is a practical idea if you’re concerned about your privacy being breached. While the standard duct tape will work, it makes your laptop sticky when you take it off. The ideal solution is to buy a webcam cover from Amazon or Flipkart. It’s extremely simple to use; just place a web cover place over the lens of your PC, laptop, tablet, or phone.

Price: Rs 299 (piece of three)

Chronex Cable Winder Cord Organizer

Earbuds become a tangled mess after constant use and it always seems to happen no matter how you keep the cable tidy. This earbud holder and cord organiser, made out of soft silicon, can help prevent the cable from becoming a tangled mess. This disk-like earbud holder has a slit that holds the earbuds’ cable in place. It is priced at Rs 229 and can be purchased from Amazon. It’s perfect for frequent travellers, or anyone who uses wired earbuds.

Price: Rs 229

SanDisk 32GB microSD card

Are you constantly struggling with limited storage on your smartphone? Worry not. Get SanDisk’s 32GB microSD card. This microSD card can help you store hundreds of songs, photos and apps on your smartphone without having to delete them. The SanDisk Ultra microSD card works with any Android smartphone or tablet.

Price: Rs 449

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2

Xiaomi is known for affordable smartphones and accessories, and the Mi Compact Speaker 2 is the perfect example. The Bluetooth speaker is small and light enough to carry it anywhere and is built to last. It can connect via Bluetooth with your smartphone or tablet. The speaker is easy to use and has a built-in indicator so you know when it’s connected. At Rs 799, that’s impressive.

Price: Rs 799

Goqii Stride activity tracker

Goqii Stride is the cheapest activity tracker in the market. At Flipkart, the activity tracker can be purchased in Black, Blue, Red and White for Rs 399. The Goqii Stride is slightly different from regular activity tracker. Instead of having the wristband design like most activity trackers are, the stride is meant to be clip onto your running shoes. There are no buttons or an LCD display. The Stride counts steps and calories, making it great for an entry-level tracker. Battery life is rated up to 180 days, though real-world results may vary. It has Bluetooth built-in to sync data with the dedicated app on Android or iPhone.

Price: Rs 399

Casio MZ-12SA Desktop Calculator

They might be obsolete now, but frankly, people still use them. From shopkeepers to students, accountants and the elderly, who struggle to see the numbers on phones, there are still those who use a digital calculator. The fact that Casio still makes calculators shows that there is demand for such a device among high-school students and seniors. Also, you don’t need to tell a kid or the elderly how to use a calculator. Sure, there’s the the calculator on your phone, but it still can’t replace the physical calculator.

Price: Rs 246

Transcend All-in-1 Multi Card Reader

This Transcend card reader can read multiple formats for memory cards ( SD, SDHC, MMC, MMC plus, RS-MMC, MMCmobile, microSD, to name a few). Plus, it also supports miniSD, miniSDHC and MMCmicro with an adapter. It is compact in size and weighs just 23 gms, making it very convenient to carry in the bag. Not a bad option for Rs 1000.

Price: Rs 799

Syska Smart light 7W bulb

Syska smart Wi-Fi bulb is an inexpensive and easy way to get started with smart lighting. This Wi-Fi-enabled smart bulb also works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant – and because of that Wi-Fi — doesn’t require a hub or bridge for control. It easily syncs with an app on the smartphone which lets you control the smart bulb from anywhere, change the colours as well as set brightness, set schedules and alarm, and much more.

Price: Rs 999

Targus APK01AP-52 World Power Travel Adapter

If you frequently travel abroad and carry multiple gadgets, then do check out the Targus world power travel adapter. No matter what country you are in, with this International Travel Power Plug Adapter you don’t have to worry much. This universal travel adapter works in major countries and takes up less space in your bag.

Price: Rs 969

Mivi tough lightning cable

The standard iPhone charging cables are weak. After a couple of months of rough use, they just fall apart. If you are still using an old Lighting cable to charge your iPhone or iPad, get Mivi’s tough lightning cable. Wrapped with durable nylon cloth, the cable is soft to touch and it doesn’t tangle up easily either. The 6-foot cable should be the best option for most people.

Price: Rs 899

Sony MDR-ZX110AP

The Sony ZX110AP headphones are quite popular for a number of reasons. First, they are extremely light which are perfect for the long commute. The sound quality is exceptionally good and the over-ear, closed back design blocks out area sound for an immersive experience. The ZX110AP promises high-quality, booming sound to ears.

Price: Rs 1000