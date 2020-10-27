Best gadgets you can gift under Rs 5,000 this festive season

Mi smart speaker and OnePlus Buds (File Photos)

The festive season is upon us and with that, we all are planning to relish it to the fullest with our friends and family. You may be confused as to what gifts you should give to your near and dear ones provided that the pandemic is still at large in the country. So, worry not, we bring you the list of some affordable gadgets that could be your apt choice as presents for your friends and family under Rs.5,000.

Mi Band 5 (Rs.2,499)

Mi Band 5 is the latest smart band from Xiaomi at Rs.2,499 and it comes with a slew of new features such as a magnetic charging technique. Easy access to MiFit App along with the bigger and interactive colored display. In addition, it keeps a continuous record of breathing exercises, heart rate and menstrual cycle. It also comes bundled with sports mode, yoga, indoor and cycling mode as well.

Mi Band 5 (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) Mi Band 5 (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen (Rs.3,249)

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen comes packed with a 1.6-inch audio driver will all new spherical design with a light ring. Further, it includes Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi and a 3.5 mm headphone jack along with a mute button and tap-to-snooze feature.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation (File Photo) Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation (File Photo)

OnePlus Earbuds (Rs.4,990)

The OnePlus Earbuds worth Rs.4,990 comes in a matte plastic case with smooth glossy earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 and environmental noise cancellation feature for voice calls with 430 mAh battery for charging case along with 10W USB Type-C fast charging facility.

OnePlus’ first Truly Wireless earbuds (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) OnePlus’ first Truly Wireless earbuds (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Mi Smart Speaker (Rs.3,499)

This smart speaker from Xiaomi at worth Rs.3,499 comes with an in-built Google voice assistant. It is also paired with Bluetooth and WiFi-based Chromecast audio connectivity features along with a 63.5mm full-range driver with 12W of sound output and a light-ring at the top.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker (Express photo: Sneha Saha) Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

Mi Bedside Lamp 2 (Rs.2,499)

Mi Bedside Lamp 2 from Xiaomi at Rs. 2,499 comes bundled with mode button and brightness adjustment bar along with an IP20 rating. Moreover, it also has approximately 25,000 hours of service life of LED with Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi connectivity features.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd