Best flagship smartphones to pick under Rs 35,000: Oppo Reno, Poco F1, OnePlus 7 and more

To get a smartphone with top of the line specifications consumers had to spend over Rs 50,000, earlier, but brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi and others have made the flagship specifications a lot more affordable. If you want the latest processor packed with extra RAM and great cameras, it is now possible to get an excellent device under Rs 35,000.

Advertising

Chances are if you are purchasing a flagship smartphone, you plan to at least keep it for two years. And choosing the perfect smartphone under Rs 35,000 might be a difficult task. Here is our curated list of the best flagship level smartphones with premium designs, reliable performance and excellent cameras under Rs 35,000.

Oppo Reno

Oppo recently launched its latest series of smartphones, dubbed Reno in India. Its key features include a Shark Fin design motorised pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The highlight of the phone is the camera. This is the world’s first smartphone to adopt a Shark Fin design motorised pop-up selfie camera, which looks very aesthetic and does not feel out of place.

Oppo Reno sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ panoramic AMOLED display, runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with ColorOS 6 based on Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. On the back, it features a 48MP + 5MP dual camera setup and on the front, it has a 16MP camera. The device is priced at Rs 32,990 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Advertising

Nokia 8.1

Nokia has always been known for its build quality and the Nokia 8.1 blends good build quality with good performance and cameras. The device is able to handle most tasks you throw at it and can easily play heavy games like PUBG Mobile without any stutters. Due to its HDR10 compatible display, viewing any content on the display looks amazing.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 8.1 sports a 6.18-inch full HD+ display, a Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by a 3500Ah battery with 18W fast charging support. The device comes with a 12MP+13MP dual camera setup on the back and a 20MP selfie camera on the front.

Nokia 8.1 is currently available Rs 26,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB variant. Click here to read our review of the Nokia 8.1 and now how it performs in real life.

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70 has an in-display fingerprint scanner, triple rear cameras and a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

It runs Android Pie based Samsung One UI and is backed by a 4,500mAh with support for 25W super fast charging. In the camera department, it features a 32MP+8MP+5MP triple camera setup. The front camera is 32MP. The device is priced at Rs 28,990 and you can read more about it by clicking here.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 5Z was launched last year with flagship grade specifications and is a pretty decent smartphone as you can read in our review. The device comes with a premium look and feel and has good cameras. It is also one of the most affordable smartphones to feature a Snapdragon 845 processor.

Due to all of its flagship grade specifications, the device feels quite snappy and can perform all of the tasks including playing heavy games with ease. But the company has already launched its Zenfone 6 smartphone globally and will be bringing the device to the Indian market soon, so waiting for the new variant might make more sense.

Asus Zenfone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and has 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support. It houses a 12MP + 8MP dual camera setup on the back. Up front is an 8MP shooter for taking selfies.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is currently available at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

LG G7 ThinQ

LG might not be doing so well in terms of market share, but its devices are still pretty solid. The LG G7 ThinQ is available in India under Rs 30,000 with good build quality and cameras backed by AI technology.

It sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with a 3,000mAh battery. The device sports a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 16MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.9 along with a 16MP secondary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. On the front, it features an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/1.9.

LG G7 ThinQ is currently available in India exclusively on Amazon and is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Poco F1

Poco is a sub-brand of Xiaomi and currently offers the cheapest smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The device has a good pair of rear cameras that click good photos. Thanks to the Snapdragon 845 processor, it is able to do everything very smoothly. Playing heavy games like PUBG Mobile for over three hours on a stretch doesn’t effect the device and it runs perfectly and keeps cool due to the liquid cooling technology.

Poco F1 sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display, runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 based Poco launcher on top and has a 4000mAh battery. It comes with a 12MP+5MP rear camera and a 20MP front camera. You can check out our review of the Poco F1 here.

Poco F1 is priced starting at Rs 19,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 22,999, while its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs 27,999. The Poco F1 is also available in an Armoured edition, which is priced at Rs 28,999.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 is the reliable flagship which runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and packs enough RAM and storage to keep users happy. Yes, it might look like an upgraded model of the OnePlus 6T, but the phone remains affordable and now has a newer processor and improved cameras.

To recap other specifications, OnePlus 7 has a 6.41-inch full HD+ Optic AMOLED display, 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage and 3700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The rear camera is now 48MP+5 while the front has a 16MP camera.

Advertising

The device will go on sale starting June 4 in India. The device is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.