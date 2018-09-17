Best flagship smartphones to buy in India in September 2018

Best flagship phones September 2018: From Samsung Galaxy Note 9, iPhone X to OnePlus 6 Best flagship phones September 2018: From Samsung Galaxy Note 9, iPhone X to OnePlus 6

The flagship smartphones flaunt the most premium features available in smartphone town. Be it aesthetics, powerful chipset, a high-res display with perfect contrast, brilliant imaging sensors, these premium phones are considered to be the most refined versions one can expect from the respective brands. But while picking a new smartphone, a multitude of options come up. While one can get premium features at a mid-range price as well, the mid-range ones tend to miss out a few aspects as compared to high-end flagship models. In this article, we have listed out the best flagship phones from popular smartphone brands across varied price range. Let’s have a look.

Best smartphones above Rs 50,000

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung’s flagship model, the Galaxy Note 9 is best known for its phablet-sized display and the enhanced stylus that comes with Bluetooth LE wireless support. The S Pen on the Galaxy Note 9 launches the camera app and takes more than 100 photos on a single charge. You can even control music player or video by simply pressing the S Pen button. Besides the improved S Pen, Galaxy Note 9 bears a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display that offers balanced contrast, vivid colours and sharp text. In addition to this, you get a big battery backup of 4,000mAh that can deliver more than a day’s worth of usage. The in-house Exynos 9810 SoC paired with massive 8GB of RAM further renders fluid overall performance.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes with an enhanced S Pen stylus and features a tall display and huge 4,000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes with an enhanced S Pen stylus and features a tall display and huge 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India: Rs 84,900 for 8GB RAM and 512GB storage model

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro is considered to be one of the innovative smartphones of this year. The unique feature of the Huawei’s flagship model is its triple camera set up at the back. The Leica-branded triple camera lenses comprise of a wide 40MP primary sensor (RGB) with f/1.8 aperture, a telephoto 8MP lens with f/2.4 aperture & optical image stabilisation and a 20MP sensor (B&W) with f/2.0 aperture. The telephoto lens enables the phone to produce 5x zoomed shots, while the 20MP monochrome sensor adds depth and blur effect. Further, the cameras offer good dynamic range, clear details resulting in impressive output in most situation.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro houses Leica branded triple camera setup having a wide 40MP primary sensor (RGB), a telephoto 8MP lens and a 20MP sensor(B&W) Huawei Mate 20 Pro houses Leica branded triple camera setup having a wide 40MP primary sensor (RGB), a telephoto 8MP lens and a 20MP sensor(B&W)

Another prominent aspect of the Huawei P20 Pro is its design. The handset has glass construction and the dual-tone gradient colour that gives an iridescent touch. Other features include- a tall 6.1-inch (2240 x 1080 pixels) OLED 19:9 display, Huawei’s Kirin 970 SoC capable of handling demanding tasks, and a big 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei P20 Pro price in India: Rs 64,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model

iPhone X

In case you are annoyed waiting for the latest OS upgrade and are looking for a ‘tight’ integrated ecosystem, Apple’s premium iPhone X will fill in those blanks. While certain Android phones miss out the incremental OS upgrade, Apple smartphones, mostly the premium ones take an edge with the latest iOS update. Apple iPhone X flaunts modern design encased in glass and a powerful chip underneath its hood. With a sleek design, minimal bezel and stainless steel covering the frame, the phone does give a premium feel. The notch at top of the front panel houses the infrared camera and dot projector for Face ID.

While Apple swapped LCD screen for OLED panel on iPhone X, it also implemented DCI P3 colour gamut and Dolby Vision HDR on the phone. The dual rear cameras are another aspect to consider in the premium Apple phone. iPhone X houses dual 12MP Sony sensors that yield reliable output with crisp detail and balanced colours. The in-house A11 Bionic chip manages to handle heavy duty tasks with ease. For those, who prefer a handset with pure aesthetics, a display rendering rich colours, up-to-date software experience, Apple iPhone X will tick all these boxes.

OLED panel on iPhone X, it also implemented DCI P3 colour gamut and Dolby Vision HDR OLED panel on iPhone X, it also implemented DCI P3 colour gamut and Dolby Vision HDR

Apple recently introduced the new iPhone X lineup comprising of iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. These phones feature a similar design to the iPhone X. The noticeable difference is in terms of hardware, software and storage. The 2018 iPhone X lineup runs A12 chip, iOS 12 and up to 512GB onboard storage. However, the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR have not hit the shelves in India yet. Prospective buyers can wait till September 28 to grab the new iPhone XS, however, those in dire need can pick the iPhone X.

Apple iPhone X price in India: Rs 91,900 for 64GB storage model.

In case you don’t want to spend a fortune on a smartphone but looking for a handset that combines impressive specs for a reasonable price tag, here’s the list that you should look at.

Best smartphones under Rs 50,000

OnePlus 6

OnePlus is best known for bringing feature-packed flagship smartphones at a mid-range price and OnePlus 6 lives up to the testament. The phone sports the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, massive 8GB of RAM and tall 6.28-inch optic AMOLED display that produces rich colours and deep blacks. It boasts a classy design encased in glass and five layer coating on top along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

OnePlus 6 features the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, massive 8GB of RAM and a tall 6.28-inch optic AMOLED display OnePlus 6 features the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, massive 8GB of RAM and a tall 6.28-inch optic AMOLED display

OnePlus 6 houses dual cameras combining 16MP+20MP sensors that render nice shots in most lighting condition. The front camera that bears a 16MP sensor comes with portrait mode adding another perk for selfie enthusiasts. For a price half to that of the high-end Samsung or Apple phone, you can get premium design smartphone with powerful innards, capable imaging sensors, massive RAM and storage for a fluid performance.

OnePlus 6 price in India: Rs 43,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model

LG G7+ ThinQ

LG G7+ ThinQ is another decent pick well under Rs 50,000. The flagship model from LG features modern design and a bright QHD Dolby Vision certified display. LG G7+ ThinQ is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for scratch resistance. Moreover, it comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The tall 6.1-inch 19.5:9 display offers sharp text and 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage. Further, it carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with 6GB RAM that leaves little for complaint even while crunching heavy graphics-intensive games for extended hours.

LG G7+ ThinQ accommodates dual rear camera sensors offering a wide angle lens and an ultra-wide angle lens LG G7+ ThinQ accommodates dual rear camera sensors offering a wide angle lens and an ultra-wide angle lens

In addition, LG G7+ ThinQ accommodates dual rear camera sensors offering a wide angle lens and an ultra-wide angle lens. The dual 16MP cameras offer output with nice colours with good dynamic range and details in daylight. For gamers and audiophiles, they can make the most of the premium LG G7+ ThinQ, courtesy of Dolby compatibility.

LG G7+ ThinQ price in India: Rs 39,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model

Best smartphones under Rs 35,000

Honor 10

If OnePlus 6 seems a little expensive, Honor 10 can be a suitable alternative that comes for a price well under Rs 35,000. The phone offers elegant design and a tall display in a compact form factor. Designed beautifully with a curved glass back coated with 15 layers of 3D glass panel to add an aurora effect, Honor 10 comes with an under-glass ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that claims to work with greasy fingers too. The 5.84-inch notch-style 19:9 display on the phone offers vibrant colours and good viewing angles.

Honor 10 features a tall 5.84-inch 19:9 notch-style display in a compact form factor Honor 10 features a tall 5.84-inch 19:9 notch-style display in a compact form factor

Under the hood sits HiSilicon Kirin 970 which is capable of rendering smooth overall performance. Apart from a good display, elegant design and reliable processor, Honor 10 sports a 24MP monochrome sensor and a 16MP RGB sensor with AI 2.0 technology that yield impressive output in most lighting conditions. The phone supports 3D facial recognition as well.

Honor 10 price in India: Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 5Z, the company’s latest flagship model is another ideal pick that you can grab in the sub-Rs 35,000 price segment. The handset was launched to take on OnePlus 6. For a price under Rs 35,000, you get the Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6GB RAM that delivers smooth functionality.

Asus Zenfone 5Z flaunts a glass back with chamfered edges and rounded corners that gives a premium look Asus Zenfone 5Z flaunts a glass back with chamfered edges and rounded corners that gives a premium look

Flaunting a glass back with chamfered edges and rounded corners, the phone looks premium for its price. Above that, the notch-style 6.2-inch Super IPS+ display renders punchy colours. Asus Zenfone 5Z has a high-quality DAC to boost audio performance and the dual 12MP+8MP rear camera sensors deliver impressive shots in well-lit conditions.

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India: Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model

