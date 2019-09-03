From iPhone XS Max to OnePlus 7 Pro, here’s a list of flagship phones you can expect to buy at a discount this month

The iPhone XS Max, Galaxy Note 10+ and OnePlus 7 Pro are some of the top-end smartphones you can buy in the market, offering the best possible specifications and features you could get on a smartphone. But you need to remember that a phone like the iPhone XS Max was launched last year and a successor is expected shortly. Same can be said about the OnePlus 7 Pro, a phone which made its debut earlier this year. Be it Apple or OnePlus, all major smartphone makers are gearing up to launch new flagship phones in the coming days. So obviously, there will be a steep price reduction on current-generation flagships.

Here is a list of flagship smartphones that will get a price drop shortly and could become a good buy this month.

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max is one of the best flagship smartphones you can buy right now. In our best smartphones of 2018 list, we called the iPhone XS Max “a near-perfect phone” that is powerful and stable at the same time. The phone is currently priced at Rs 1,09,900 for the base variant, however, it might get a price cut once the new iPhone 11 hits the market.

Based on the reports and speculation, iPhone 11 Pro Max will feature a 6.5-inch OLED display and the company’s A13 processor. This will be the first iPhone to feature a triple camera setup on the back. Plus, the phone will also support reverse wireless charging, similar to the Galaxy S10.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the best Android flagship smartphones you can currently purchase. It comes with top of the line specifications and is also the first smartphone the company has provided a motorised pop-up selfie camera with. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and sports a 90Hz display.

OnePlus 7 Pro base variant is priced at Rs 48,999. The company is expected to launch its next-gen OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone globally on September 26 along with the anticipated OnePlus TV.

Not much is known about the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro, however, according to an earlier report, the device will feature a circular camera module on the back. It is also being said that the device will look quite similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro from the front and that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Note 10+ globally and it is already being rated as the best smartphone you can get today. The phone offers an edge to edge display, improved performance, quad rear-facing cameras, and the iconic S Pen. It starts at Rs 79,999 for the base model in India.

Though the company has recently launched its flagship, it has already started working on its next-gen flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S11. According to leaks and reports, the Galaxy S11 will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.x skin on top. It will also shrink the front camera and will have a higher screen-to-body ratio. The device is said to feature a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate display.

It will also be the first flagship smartphone to get a new camera setup since 2016’s Galaxy S7. The device is said to be powered by the company’s own next-generation Exynos or Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipsets. There will be a new memory module, which in terms of performance beats both the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 easily. 5G will be an integrated option and will not be offered in a separate variant.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei recently confirmed that it will be launching its Mate 30 Pro smartphone on September 19, globally. After the launch, we expect the company to introduce a price cut to its current-gen flagship, Huawei P30 Pro. It is currently priced at Rs 71,990.

Huawei is currently in a spot considering that it might soon face a complete ban from dealing with companies in the US. As of now, it is uncertain if the upcoming Mate 30 Pro will run Google’s Android operating system or the company’s recently unveiled Harmony OS.

According to earlier leaks and reports, the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro could come with two 40MP cameras at the back. It is also being said that the device will be powered by the company’s new Kirin 990 processor.

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL has one of the best smartphone cameras according to us. If you are serious about smartphone photography this is the phone you have to get. It is also one of the only flagship smartphones to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. It is currently priced at Rs 52,990 in India.

Google has already started teasing its upcoming Google Pixel 4 lineup of smartphones. It has already showcased the design and has revealed a few key features of the upcoming smartphone. The company is expected to launch the upcoming Pixel 4 series of smartphones on October 10.