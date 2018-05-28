Best flagship smartphones of 2018 so far in India

From Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei Honor 10 to OnePlus 6: Here are some of the best flagship smartphones released this year in India so far From Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei Honor 10 to OnePlus 6: Here are some of the best flagship smartphones released this year in India so far

The year 2018 continues to bring a lot of excitement in India’s premium segment of flagship smartphones. So far, we have seen brands like Samsung, Huawei and OnePlus launch their respective flagship smartphones that have enough to stand out in the market. In this article, we show you some of the best flagship smartphones released this year in India so far.

Samsung Galaxy S9 (Rs 57,900 onwards)

This year, we saw Samsung’s S-series expand its portfolio with two new premium smartphones. Yes, we are talking about the Galaxy S9 and S9+. In fact, as per two separate reports, the Galaxy S9 duo ruled India’s premium smartphone segment for Q1 2018. In terms of design, they flaunt a metal and glass design accompanied by Infinity display, courtesy of 18.5:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 features 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. Inside is 4GB RAM and Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.7GHz. It houses a single rear 12MP rear camera with dual variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. Up front is 8MP selfie shooter. It runs Android Oreo and packs a 3,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ (Rs 64,900 onwards)

Samsung Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, sports a bigger 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with 2,960 x 1,440 pixels Quad HD resolution. Powering the handset is a similar Exynos 9810 chipset. But unlike the Galaxy S9, this one packs 6GB RAM and 3,500mAh battery under the hood. It houses 12MP+12MP dual rear sensors, again with variable aperture and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Samsung Galaxy S9+

Both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ feature two internal storage options: 64GB and 256GB. They are up for grabs in multiple colour options like Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple.

OnePlus 6 (Rs 34,999 onwards)

OnePlus 6 will undoubtedly remain one of the most popular flagship smartphones of 2018 (unless the company goes on to release its successor in less than 6 months). It has received a major design overhaul, courtesy of Apple iPhone X like cut-out (notch) above the display. But looks aside, there are many things that make OnePlus 6 stand out in the flagship segment.

OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch Full HD+ (2,280 x 1,080) Optic AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC paired with 6/8GB RAM and 64/128/256GB internal storage. It houses 16MP+20MP dual rear sensors with optical image stabilisation and a 16MP selfie camera up front. It runs Oxygen OS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and packs a 3,300mAh battery.

Huawei P20 Pro (Rs 64,999)

Huawei P20 has got all the bells and whistles that are at par with most of the premium flagship smartphones available out there. But beyond hardware specifications, what steals the show here is design. It is covered with glass on both back and front. As for the main attraction, it features a 40MP+20MP+8MP triple-camera system in partnership with Leica.

Huawei P20 Pro Huawei P20 Pro

It has a 6.1-inch screen featuring 2,240 x 1,080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, resulting in 402 ppi pixel density. Internally, there is HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is IP67 certified dust and water resistant. It runs Android Oreo with EMUI 8.1 on top. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Honor 10 (Rs 32,999)

Huawei sub-brand Honor announced its flagship Honor 10 smartphone, primarily to a pose a threat to OnePlus 6. Specs-wise, it features a similar set of innards as Huawei P20 Pro. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition to a curved glass back resulting in stunning looks, it provides a front-mounted ultrasonic fingerprint sensors placed on the bottom chin.

Honor 10 Honor 10

Honor 10 sports 2,280 x 1,080 Full HD+ resolution stretched across a 5.84-inch IPS LCD screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It houses 16MP+24MP dual rear sensors and 24MP selfie sensor. Honor 10 runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android Oreo and packs 3,400mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd