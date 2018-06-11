Best flagship smartphones above Rs 35,000 – June 2018

Best flagship smartphones above Rs 35,000 that you can buy in India include OnePlus 6, Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9 and more. Best flagship smartphones above Rs 35,000 that you can buy in India include OnePlus 6, Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9 and more.

Best flagship smartphones above Rs 35,000 are what people normally look forward to when they desire top-of-the-line features and a cutting-edge camera performance. This month, we have compiled a list of some of the best smartphones above Rs 35,000 in India, from OnePlus 6 128GB to Samsung Galaxy S9 and Google Pixel 2 XL. These are the smartphones worth spending your money on if you are looking for a flagship device.

OnePlus 6 128GB (Rs 39,999)

OnePlus 6 tops the list of best flagship smartphones of June 2018 in terms of value for money. Launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, let’s not forget that it also has Qualcomm’s current flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset which is a sheer powerhouse clocked at 2.8GHz. It also features Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. For those of you who want 2GB extra RAM and double the storage, all you need to do is shell out Rs 5,000 more and get a higher variant of the OnePlus 6, which sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs 39,999.

OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch minimum-bezels full HD+ 19:9 screen with a notch protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. As for optics, it houses 16MP+20MP dual rear sensors with OIS and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It runs Oxygen OS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and packs a 3300mAh battery under the hood.

Google Pixel 2 XL White 64GB (Rs 50,399)

Google Pixel 2 XL with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage has received a major discount on Amazon. Google Pixel 2 XL white variant is now retailing at price of Rs 50,889. Meanwhile, Google Pixel 2 black colour variant costs Rs 54,889 on Amazon. Lesser demand for a white colour variant could be responsible for such a price difference between the two variants. Thanks to a price cut on Amazon, the Google Pixel 2 XL is among the best smartphones available for purchase out there this month.

Google Pixel 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. It runs the latest stock Android Oreo out of the box and has also received Android P Beta, mainly for developers. It sports a 6-inch Quad HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a 12.2MP rear camera that’s still one of the best around and 8MP selfie camera. It packs a 3,520mAh battery.

LG V30+ (Rs 44,990)

LG V30+ flaunts great looks and design, which is probably why you might want to think about it. It offers a premium-looking glass design with a polished metal rim and measures 7.3mm in thickness and weighs 158g, which is impressive. Not just the design, it also sports a tall 6-inch Quad HD+ 18:9 OLED display with narrow bezels. On the back, it offers a dual rear camera setup (16MP+13MP).

LG V30+ houses a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. It also offers one of its kind Cine Video (recording) mode for a cinematic effect along with good dynamic range and colours. Powering the handset is Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB RAM, Adreno 540 GPU and 128GB expandable storage. It packs a 3,300mAh battery with support for wireless and fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S9 (Rs 53,190)

Samsung Galaxy S9 becomes a part of this list of best smartphones in India for June 2018, for a reason. The midnight black variant can be bought for Rs 53,190 on Amazon; other colour options are available for a couple of thousands extra. As far as design is concerned, the Galaxy S9 seems to tick the right boxes, courtesy of a glass back with metal chassis. It sports a 5.8-inch curved, bezel-less display on the front.

Internally, there is Samsung’s Exynos 9810 octa-core processor, which tries to match up to the performance of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. It houses a 12MP single sensor on the rear with variable aperture backed by Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS. For selfies, it has an 8MP front-facing shooter. Unlike the Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9+ retains a 3.5mm headphone jack. It carries within a 3,000 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 7 Black 128GB (Rs 53,999)

Believe it or not, the Apple iPhone 7 128GB black variant is currently retailing for Rs 53,999 on Amazon. Meanwhile, Apple iPhone 7 Jet Black and Gold variants cost Rs 54,999, resulting in good value for money. So if you happen to be someone who wants to embark on his/her journey with the iOS ecosystem or was looking to purchase the iPhone 7 for less, this might be the right time.

Apple iPhone 7 sports a compact 4.7-inch IPS LCD screen. It flaunts glass and aluminium design measuring 7.1 mm in thickness and weighing 138 g. It is IP67 certified dust and water resistant and runs the iOS 11 (upgradable to the recently announced iOS 12). It misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack though.

