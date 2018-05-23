Best entry-level smartphones under Rs 7,000 (May 2018)

Are you are looking for a good smartphone with decent set of features and specifications on a budget? Here is our list of some of the best smartphones under Rs 7,000. Are you are looking for a good smartphone with decent set of features and specifications on a budget? Here is our list of some of the best smartphones under Rs 7,000.

We have been looking at high-end phones and mid-range phones extensively over the past few days. It’s time to focus on the entry-level segment. There are a lot of underpowered phones in this segment, but there are a few that offer respectable performance for the price you pay. Let’s take a look at five such smartphones under Rs 7,000.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A (Rs 6,999)

Xiaomi’s Redmi lineup is best known for smartphones that offer good specifications at affordable price point. That is exactly why we decided to retain Redmi 5A in our list of best smartphones under Rs 7,000 for May 2018 as well. Xiaomi Redmi 5A costs Rs 6,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 128GB by means of a microSD card. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor. It sports a 5-inch HD screen with 1,280 x 720 pixels resolution. The handset features a 13MP primary camera with PDAF. Up front is a 5MP selfie camera with face recognition. The dual-SIM phone runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat and packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Infocus Vision 3

Another device that continues to be in our list of sub-Rs 7,000 smartphones is Infocus Vision 3. It sports a 5.7-inch minimum-bezels display with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution, resulting in 282 ppi pixel density. Internally, the handset runs on MediaTek MT6737H quad-core chipset ticking at 1.3GHz. The phone offers a dual camera setup at the back with 13MP+5MP sensors. For selfies and video calls, it houses a secondary 8MP camera at the front. It has a feature called ‘Dualfie’ that is pretty similar to Bothie camera mode found on flagship Nokia phones. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

10.or E (Rs 6,999)

10.or E has successfully retained its position as one of the best smartphones under Rs 7,000 for May 2018. This can be termed as the best option from the list, courtesy of its 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Full HD resolution stretched across a 5.5-inch display covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. Design-wise, 10.or E flaunts polycarbonate body measuring 7.6 mm in thickness and weighing 159g. Furthermore, it packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It runs near-stock Android Nougat, which is upgradable to Android Oreo. As for optics, it houses 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It carries 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded further with a microSD card..

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 flaunts a 5-inch IPS LCD screen featuring 1,280 x 720 pixels HD resolution, resulting in 294 ppi pixel density and 67% screen-to-body ratio. The handset gets its grunts from a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core chipset clocked at 1.25GHz. It packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB) under the hood. As for optics, it features 13MP + 8MP dual cameras as well as 5MP selfie camera. Last but not least, the Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Meizu M5

Meizu M5 manages to holds its position in our list of best smartphones under Rs 7,000. It sports a 5.2-inch HD (1,280 x 720 pixels) display. Powering the handset is MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. It comes with a 13MP main camera sensor and 5MP front shooter for selfies and video calls. But unfortunately, the phone is still stuck with Android Marshmallow. It features a 3,070mAh battery. Meizu M5 is retailing for Rs 6,999 in India.

