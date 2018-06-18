Best entry-level phones under Rs 5000 in India for June 2018

List of best entry-level phones under Rs 5000: From Mobiistar CQ to Nokia 1 – Here are some of the best options you can find out there. List of best entry-level phones under Rs 5000: From Mobiistar CQ to Nokia 1 – Here are some of the best options you can find out there.

The smartphone market in India has been so competitive for the last few months. With a lot of affordable options out there, customers often get confused when it comes to making a buying decision. But if you happen to be someone who is just looking to get started with an entry-level Android phone, we have mentioned below some of the best options you can find under Rs 5000 in India.

Best entry-level phones under Rs 5000

Mobiistar CQ (Rs 4999)

Mobiistar CQ is one of the latest entry-level phones available out there for Rs 4999. It comes with 5-inch HD IPS HD (1280 x 720 pixels) screen. Up front is a 13MP selfie camera whereas on the back, there’s an 8MP main camera. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB expandable storage with a dedicated microSD slot. It packs a 3020mAh battery.

10.or D (Rs 4999)

The 10.or D is available in two storage variants in India

10.or D starts at Rs 4999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The top-end model costs Rs 5999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and stock Android experience, which is a pretty rare sight for the price. It runs Android Nougat out of the box and is upgradable to Android Oreo. It sports a 5.2-inch HD screen. This too is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor and has a 3500mAh battery. As for optics, it houses a 13MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.

iVoomi Me3 (Rs 4999)

Announced in September last year, the iVoomi Me3 is one of the best entry-level, affordable phones you can buy in India under Rs 5000. Running on Android Nougat, iVoomi Me3 has a single variant with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB). It’s a dual SIM phone with 4G VoLTE capabilities. Powering the handset is an entry-level MediaTek quad-core processor. It sports a 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) shatterproof screen protected by a 2.5D glass. It houses an 8MP main camera and 8MP selfie camera and packs a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

Nokia 1 (Rs 4999)

Nokia 1 sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display. Inside is a 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage

Although Nokia 1 has a somewhat inferior set of hardware specifications for it’s asking price, it’s still one of the best entry-level phones especially for those who are looking for a pure Android experience based on Android 8.1 Oreo, courtesy of Android Go. It sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display. Inside is a 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. It features a 5MP rear camera and 2MP front shooter for selfies. Nokia 1 carries within a 2150mAh battery.

Best phones under Rs 4000

Swipe Elite 3 4G (Rs 3999)

Swipe Elite 3 4G phone is available to purchase at the price of Rs 3999. It packs 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage under the hood. Up front, there’s a 5-inch HD screen (1280 x 720 pixels). Internally, there’s a 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor. As for optics, it features an 8MP primary camera as well as 5MP front camera. The specifications are on par with most of the other entry-level phones out there.

List of best entry-level phones under Rs 5000 Latest price Mobiistar CQ Rs 4999 Nokia 1 Rs 4999 iVoomi Me3 Rs 4999 10.or D Rs 4999 Swipe Elite 3GB Rs 3999

