Best earphones to buy in India under Rs 2,000 in August 2018

Many smartphones these days don’t bundle the accessory that we all require the most, a pair of earphones. The situation mostly true these days, where even though you get a well-packaged device, the retail box just gifts you a phone charger and a cable. While we all complain about the smartphone manufacturers skipping out the essential ingredient, let’s accept the fact that down the line we end up investing in an earphone of our choice to fulfil our auricular need. Thanks to the stiff competition in the audio market, you don’t have to break the bank to get a good pair of earphones, nor do you need to settle for the cheapest pair available.

Irrespective of whether you are a traveller who just wants to tune in to your playlist with a pair of earphones to block outside noise, a finicky audiophile, or a fitness enthusiast, the audio market has an ample number of earphones to suit your need. However, picking one from the lot can be difficult, and if the budget is slightly tight, you might think of compromising with one or two factors. If you are in such a bedrock situation and in a hurry to get a good pair, you should check this list of earphones. In this article, we have covered some of the best earphones available in the Indian market for a price under Rs 2,000. Take a look:

Best earphones under Rs 2,000

RHA MA390 Universal (Rs 1,999)

RHA MA390 is one of the best sounding earphones under Rs 2,000. The sleek wired earphones come with balanced sound and offer just the right amount of warmth for most ears (except bass-heads). Another advantage of the RHA MA390 earphones is that it bundles 3 years warranty. The earphones from the Scottish brand utilises custom driver units and provide high fidelity aptX and AAC playback. RHA MA390 is IPX4 rated sweat resistant and it is compatible with both, Android and iOS platform.

RHA MA390 Universal earphones come for a price of Rs 1,999 with 3 years warranty (Image Source: Amazon) RHA MA390 Universal earphones come for a price of Rs 1,999 with 3 years warranty (Image Source: Amazon)

Sony MDR-AS410AP Active Sports earphones with mic (Rs 1,599)

As the name suggests, these earphones from Sony are ideal for use during jogging and during a few other fitness activities. The earphones include a splash-proof feature and are sweat resistant too. Sony MDR-AS410AP Active Sports earphones sport 9mm powerful drivers, and the silicone ear tips provide comfortable fit during workout, or while running on a track. The earphones are available online for a price of Rs 1,599.

Sony MDR-AS410AP Active Sports are ideal for fitness enthusiasts (Image Source: Headphone Zone) Sony MDR-AS410AP Active Sports are ideal for fitness enthusiasts (Image Source: Headphone Zone)

SoundMagic ES20BT (Rs 1,499)

Sound Magic ES20BT is another ideal pick you can consider under Rs 2,000. Interestingly, this is the only wireless earphone in this list. It sounds good and comes with mic and a 3-button remote too to manage calls. SoundMagic ES20BT comes with Bluetooth functionality with a range of 10 meters. The earphones claim to provide 6 hours of battery life. SoundMagic ES20BT is available for a price of Rs 1,499 online.

SoundMAGIC ES20BT wireless earphones can be grabbed for a price of Rs 1,499 online (Image Source: Heaphone Zone) SoundMAGIC ES20BT wireless earphones can be grabbed for a price of Rs 1,499 online (Image Source: Heaphone Zone)

If you are on a tight budget and looking for a good pair of earphones at an even lower price, we have you covered. Here is a list of some of the best earphones you can buy under Rs 1,000.

Best earphones under Rs 1,000

JBL C100SI with mic (Rs 799)

The lightweight JBL CL100SI earphones come with mic to help you easily manage calls. If you are a frequent traveller and prefer earphones with comfortable ear tips for a longer listening period, the JBL in-ear headphone can be a good pick. The earphones feature 9mm drivers that deliver good bass and decent highs and mids. Compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, JBL CL100SI is available on JBL online store and Amazon for a price of just Rs 799.

JBL CL100SI comes with 9mm dynamic drivers to offer good bass (Image Source: Amazon) JBL CL100SI comes with 9mm dynamic drivers to offer good bass (Image Source: Amazon)

1More Piston Fit (Rs 799)

This stylish earphone from 1More feature 45-degree in-ear design acoustic tube to offer a better wearing experience. The aerospace metal diaphragm permeates good audio from the speaker unit and Kevlar fibre around the cable saves it from tear-off that we usually face with normal earphones. 1More Piston Fit includes three sets of silicone ear tips and comes for a price of Rs 799 online. It is easily one of the best earphones you can buy under Rs 1000.

1More Piston Fit is available for a price of Rs 799 online (Image Source: Headphone Zone) 1More Piston Fit is available for a price of Rs 799 online (Image Source: Headphone Zone)

Sennheiser CX-180 earphones (Rs 899)

Sennheiser fans have a reason to rejoice too. Sennheiser CX-180 is one of the best picks for users who want a compact, lightweight earphones with a simplistic design. These affordable earphones’ dynamic driver units offers impactful bass (for its price) and comfortable fit, courtesy of finger-contoured housing design.

Sennheiser CX 180 feature a finger-contoured housing design (Image Source: Headphone Zone) Sennheiser CX 180 feature a finger-contoured housing design (Image Source: Headphone Zone)

The wide frequency response support offers good audio quality. Sennheiser CX-180 earphones can be bought online for a price of Rs 899.

