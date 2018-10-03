Best dual rear camera smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India (October 2018)

From Xiaomi Poco F1, OnePlus 6 to Realme 2 Pro, here are best dual camera smartphones for this month

Dual camera smartphones, till recently a standard feature in the premium smartphones, is now coming down to even mid-range and budget-friendly devices. The dual camera setup gives you the comfort of shooting images with depth effect or with high contrast where one of the lenses on offer is for black and white. As many dual camera options become available, potential buyers are confused on which one to opt for. In case you are looking for a good dual camera smartphone, hre is a list of some of the best smartphones across different price ranges.

Best dual camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

Best dual camera smartphones: Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus, the latest smartphone from HMD Global’s budget portfolio, made its debut in India last month. The phone comes with a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup combining 13MP+5MP sensors with PDAF and LED flash support. The dual camera offers punchy colours in bright light conditions and retain decent detail. The native camera app offers a few features including Live Bokeh mode and Manual mode. The camera app has a Macro mode as well that allows capturing close-up shots with sharp details and colour reproduction. However, one needs to keep a certain distance while using the mode and shooting an object. Also, the results are better in good lighting condition. On the front, it has an 8MP camera sensor that renders decent output in bright light. Other features include 5.86-inch (1,520 x 720) 19:9 display, a stock version of Android Oreo OS, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and 3,060mAh battery.

Also Read- Nokia 5.1 Plus review: Premium design, good cameras at Rs 10,999

The Android One powered Nokia 5.1 Plus carries Helio P60 chipset

Nokia 5.1 Plus price in India: Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model

Best dual camera smartphones: Moto G6

Moto G6 is another budget smartphone in this list that packs decent dual rear lenses with 12MP+5MP sensors. The dual cameras come with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash support. The smartphone offers vibrant colour reproduction with reds slightly saturated. The dual lenses manage to capture the subject with good detail in bright light. The Portrait mode produces good images as well with plenty of details but given there is enough light in the frame. Moreover, you can adjust the amount of blur in the background before and after you take a photo. The stock camera app integrates Google Lens as well that allows text scanning, object and scene recognition. The front camera that carries an 8MP lens is as reliable as the dual rear camera sensors. It manages to render rich colour with good amount of detail in good lighting condition. Other aspects include a 5.7-inch full HD+ 18:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, Android Oreo OS and 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G6 flaunts a 3D contoured glass design

Moto G6 price in India: Rs 13,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model

Best dual camera smartphones: Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the popular budget smartphones in the Indian market. While its processing hardware and design aesthetic are considered to be the best for its price, the phone offers a decent dual rear camera too. Redmi Note 5 Pro features 12MP+5MP sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.0 aperture respectively. The secondary camera sensor is meant to add depth effect while capturing portraits. The cameras on the Redmi Note 5 Pro produce quite vivid coloured photos with a good level of detail in well-lit condition. The Portrait mode on the phone delivers good results in bright light with depth effect and balanced sharpness. It has a 20MP selfie-camera that comes with soft-LED flash support for better clicks in low light. Other features on the phone include 5.99-inch 18:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and 4000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India: Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model

Best dual camera smartphones under Rs 20,000

Best dual camera smartphones: Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 is another smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand that offers a reliable dual rear camera. The dual sensors packing 12MP+20MP sensors provide impressive shots in daylight with colour accuracy, sharp details and good dynamic range. In Portrait mode, the phone automatically selects the best lens depending on the lighting condition. However, you can switch it in the Manual mode. As for the front camera, the Mi A2 houses a 20MP sensor that offers HDR and AI beautification modes. Other specifications on the Mi A2 include 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, stock Android Oreo and 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A2 features 16MP+20MP dual rear camera

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India: Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model

Read More- Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Camera comparison

Best dual camera smartphones: Honor Play

The mid-range Honor Play smartphone runs on the Kirin 970 processor and offers a host of camera UI features, courtesy of the chipset’s dedicated NPU. The phone carries a dual camera setup of 16MP+2MP sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. The dual lenses offer decent output in daylight with a good amount of detail and colour reproduction in bright light. The AI mode helps to stabilise a shot with AIS (artificial intelligence stabilisation) but it tends to add artificial colouring to the image. The phone has a reliable Portrait mode that detects the edges quite well and you can even adjust the depth effect after taking a photo. It has a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture in the front camera that produces decent shot in good lighting condition. Other features include 6.3-inch full HD+ 19.5:9 display, GPU Turbo technology, Android 8.1 Oreo OS and 3,750mAh battery.

Honor Play runs HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC

Honor Play price in India: Rs 19,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model

Best dual camera smartphones: Realme 2 Pro

Realme recently launched its third smartphone in India, the Realme 2 Pro at a price starting Rs 13,990. Like most mid-range smartphones these days, the new Realme device also incorporates dual camera lenses at the back. Realme 2 Pro sports 16MP+2MP dual camera sensors which are aligned horizontally. The cameras on the phone render impressive bright light shots with colour accuracy and sharp details. The image processing is pretty fast and the phone manages to lock focus accurately on the subject. The native camera app offers a Manual mode to help you tweak shutter, ISO and White Balance. It has a 16MP camera in the front. Both the front and rear cameras offer Portrait mode to add depth-of-field to the image. Other features include 6.3-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, Android Oreo OS and 3,500mAh battery.

Realme 2 Pro features a 16MP+2MP dual camera setup at the back

Realme 2 Pro price in India: Rs 17,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model

Best dual camera smartphones under Rs 40,000

Best dual camera smartphones: Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 features a 12MP+5MP camera set up at the back. The camera sensors on the phone produce brilliant shots in outdoor lighting with a good amount of detail. The dual camera sensors on the Poco F1 are capable of capturing images with good detail and vibrant colours even indoors. Further, the Portrait mode yields good results but depending on the lighting condition. The AI mode manages to tweak photos with balanced colour tone. It gets a 20MP front camera with Portrait mode. Other specs include 6.1-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Poco F1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India: Rs 29,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model

Best dual camera smartphones: OnePlus 6

While the OnePlus 6 is known for rendering smooth performance, the phone offers a dual rear camera too. OnePlus 6 features 16MP+20MP sensors with OIS and EIS support. The cameras produce sharp images with natural colours and good detail in bright light. The dynamic range is good as well and the phone manages to yield a fair amount of detail and balanced contrast. The native camera app provides a Pro mode as well that allows to have more control on ISO, White Balance and exposure level. There is also a 16MP selfie camera. Other aspects include 6.28-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 3,300mAh battery.

OnePlus 6 sports 16MP+20MP dual rear camera with EIS and OIS

OnePlus 6 price in India: Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model

Best dual camera smartphones: Asus Zenfone 5Z

The Taiwanese company’s flagship Asus Zenfone 5Z offer near similar specifications as the OnePlus 6. The phone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. Asus Zenfone 5Z houses dual camera sensors carrying a 12MP primary sensor and an 8MP wide-angle camera. The primary lens has a f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. In good lighting condition, the cameras manage to capture photos with good detail, colour accuracy and balanced exposure. The portraits turn out good in bright light with good edge detection. The native camera app offers AI Scene Detection and AI Photo Learning. The 8MP selfie camera renders nice shots with good colour reproduction in well-lit condition. Other aspects include 6.2-inch 19:9 display, Android Oreo OS and 3,300mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone 5Z features a 12MP primary sensor and an 8MP wide-angle camera

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India: Rs 36,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model

