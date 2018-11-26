Redmi Note 6 Pro to Realme 2 Pro: Best dual camera mobiles under Rs 15,000 (November 2018)

Leading OEMs have brought a host of dual camera smartphones this year under the budget segment. While the high-end smartphones from the popular brands like Apple, Samsung and Huawei feature the best camera lens, there are some good dual camera smartphones in the budget price range as well that are capable of capturing good portraits, vibrant coloured photos, thanks to better hardware and software features.

But with so many options, one might get confused with the long list. If you are in such a situation, we have handpicked some of the best dual camera smartphones available in the Indian market. These smartphones can be purchased for a price well under Rs 15,000. Here is the list.

Best dual camera smartphones: Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi recently launched its popular budget phone Redmi Note 5 Pro’s successor Redmi Note 6 Pro in India. The new Redmi Note 6 Pro features similar dual 12MP+5MP camera as the Redmi Note 5 Pro. However, the sensors are now different compared to the previous iteration. The primary camera has 1.4-micron pixels, dual-pixel autofocus and wider f/1.9 aperture.

The 5MP secondary camera is meant to add depth effect. The dual cameras on the phone render vibrant images with a good amount of detail in good lighting condition. The Redmi Note 6 Pro manages to shoot portraits with good edge detection. The native camera app now allows editing the blur levels after you are done shooting photos in Portrait mode, which is another interesting addition.

While Xiaomi has made some enhancement on Redmi Note 6 Pro’s dual camera, it has implemented dual camera sensors up front as well. The new Redmi phone now comes with 20MP+2MP front-facing cameras. The primary camera uses the 4-in-1 pixel binning method to have effective 1.8-micron pixels while the secondary camera adds depth information.

The front cameras on the Redmi Note 6 Pro capture good selfies with nice details and colour under bright light. Other aspects include, 6.26-inch notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and 4000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India: Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM model

Best dual camera smartphones: Realme 2 Pro

When it comes to best camera smartphones in the budget segment, the Realme 2 Pro has set a benchmark of sorts. The smartphone’s dual rear 16MP+2MP cameras are capable of producing brilliant good light shots. The primary camera has an aperture of f/1.7.

The dual camera renders images with accurate, sharp details and good dynamic range in bright light. The stock camera app extends the possibility of adjusting the ISO, shutter speed and White Balance with its Manual mode.

The cameras are capable of shooting nice portraits with good edge detection. Both front and rear cameras support Portrait mode. The HDR mode on the Realme 2 Pro kicks in well and the bright f/1.7 lens manages to shoot bright low-light images.

The phone has a 16MP front-facing camera that produces selfies with a nice bokeh effect. The native camera app offers a few Lighting modes as well. Other features on the phone include- bezel-less 6.3-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and 3,500mAh battery.

Realme 2 Pro price in India: Rs 13,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model

Best dual camera smartphones: Xiaomi Mi A2

Another capable dual camera smartphone in the budget segment is the Xiaomi Mi A2. The dual cameras at the back that comprise of 12MP+20MP sensors can shoot brilliant shots in daylight with bright reds, greens, plenty of details and good dynamic range. Both the cameras come with a wide f/1.75 aperture. The secondary camera on the phone handles low-light scenarios.

The Mi A2 manages to produce good low-light shots with decent colour and details. The 20MP front-facing camera captures good selfies and the portrait mode delivers reliable output. The portrait mode on the phone automatically selects to the best lens based on the lighting condition.

However, you can switch the lens in the Manual mode. Other features include a 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, stock version of Android Oreo OS and 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India: Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model

Best dual camera smartphones: Moto G6

Although Moto G6 carries a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, it offers decent dual rear cameras. The phone has a dual camera setup of 12MP+5MP sensors at the back. The dual cameras on the phone produce images with punchy colours and good detail.

The Moto G6 capture nice portrait outdoors as well. Even indoors, the phone manages to shoot vivid coloured photos. The Portrait mode on the phone provides good images under the right lighting condition and you can adjust the blur effect before and after taking a photo.

Moto G6 has an 8MP front-facing camera that captures decent selfies. The phone features a 5.7-inch full HD+ 18:9 display, near stock version of Android Oreo OS and 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G6 price in India: Rs 13,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model

Best dual camera smartphones: Honor 9N

Honor’s budget smartphone, Honor 9N comprise of a 13MP+2MP dual camera set up at the back. The dual cameras can shoot detailed images with accurate colours in bright lighting condition. The wide aperture mode on the phone allows you to adjust the aperture value from f/0.95 to f/0.30 before and after taking a photo.

The phone has a 16MP front-facing camera. Both the front and rear cameras on the phone offer Portrait mode. The native camera app has beauty mode that adds decent smoothing and skin tone to the selfies. The Honor 9N comes with a 5,8-inch 19:9 display, HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor and 3,000mAh battery.

Honor 9N price in India: Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model