World Photography Day 2020: Here are the DSLR deals on Flipkart

The world is celebrating Photography Day today. To celebrate the day a lot of photographers and the aspiring ones have been posting breathtaking photos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms. Seeing this, a lot of us will be inspired to get into photography.

If you are looking to click photos and share them on your profile then get a phone that clicks goof pictures. However, if you want to take up photography as a hobby getting a DSLR is important to click much more dynamic photos. E-commerce websites like Flipkart, Amazon, among others offer good deals on products across categories.

On this World Photography Day, we take a look at the best DSLR camera deals on Flipkart.

Canon EOS 3000D

If you are new to photography and do not want to spend a lot on a camera get the Canon EOS 3000D at Rs 25,999 on Flipkart. It is a basic DSLR camera with an 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor and 35x optical zoom. In addition to capturing 18MP photos, the camera is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps. The camera supports Canon EF Mount for lenses.

Fujifilm X-A5

Fujifilm X-A5 is the cheapest mirrorless camera you can currently get on Flipkart at Rs 29,999. The camera comes bundled with a 15-45mm lens with support for the Fujifilm X Mount. It features a 24.2MP CMOS sensor with a 4K video recording resolution. It also features a 3-inch flippable touch screen display.

Sony ILCE-5100L

Sony ILCE-5100L mirrorless camera is priced at Rs 32,990 with a 16-50mm bundled lens. The device features a 24.3MP CMOS sensor with 4x digital zoom. It comes with Peripheral Shading, Chromatic Aberration, Distortion. The camera sports a E-mount for attaching lenses. The device can record full HD videos. It sports a 3.2-inch flippable touch screen.

Nikon D5600

Nikon D5600 is one of the best DSLRs for budding photographers as it comes with many features and is quite easy to learn how to operate. Nikon also provides consumers with free classes on photography basics on its official website. The camera is priced at Rs 42,999 and comes bundled with an 18-55mm lens. It features a 24.2MP CMOS sensor and can record in 1080p resolution at 30 fps. This comes with an articulating display, which comes handy while taking shots at odd angles. You can attach different lenses to the camera using its Nikon F Mount.

Panasonic Lumix G85K

Panasonic Lumix G85K is a mirrorless camera priced at Rs 46,999. The Lumix G series is popular for its video capturing quality alongside its photo-taking capabilities. The camera features a 16MP MOS and can record in 4K resolution. The bundled lens has a range of 14-42mm. You can get additional lenses that support the Panasonic Micro Four Third mount.

