Best deals on Camera-phones in Amazon Great Indian Sale and Flipkart Republic Day Sale

The online sales are back. Not sure there’s any festival around the corner but it’s sale time nonetheless, Republic Day being the excuse this time to lighten your purse. Along with the sales come chaos and confusion about what to buy. And that brings us into play to clear your thoughts, help you choose the right product and find the right deal. Today, let’s take a look at the best camera-phone deals currently available on either Flipkart or Amazon or both.

Google Pixel 2/ Pixel 2 XL 64GB (Rs 47,999/ Rs 61,999)



The offer page on Flipkart for the latest Google Pixel phones has too many numbers thrown in your face and it’s hard to figure what the actual discounted price of the device is. Worry not, following are the only numbers that should matter to you.

Without factoring any additional discounts offered on credit/debit cards and payment modes, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are selling for Rs 47,999 and Rs 61,999 respectively for the 64GB variants. However, a HDFC credit or debit card can get you further cashback of Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Mind you, the cashback will get credited in approximately 90 days.

So if you are interested in buying a Google Pixel 2 device, find someone with a HDFC card and head to Flipkart to get a great deal on Techook’s best camera-phone of 2017 and it’s smaller sibling. And don’t forget to pay the person who’s card you might have borrowed.

Honor 8 Pro (Rs 24,999)

Though now succeeded by Honor V10, the Honor 8 Pro still remains one of the best camera-phones around. And now with a price tag under 25K on both Amazon and Flipkart, it’s a tempting deal. The goodness doesn’t end there if you are bearers of either HDFC or Citibank cards.

Citibank card holders can buy the phone effectively for Rs 22,999 on Flipkart, while HDFC card holders can buy it for Rs 23,499 on Amazon. While the HDFC discount is instant on this deal, Citibank customers will have to wait till April 2018 for the cashback.

Last generation Samsung flagship and soon to be two generations old flagship in on sale again on Flipkart. The asking price of Rs 26,990 is still a decent bargain for what the phone offers especially in the camera and display departments. With a 5.1” QHD display, the Samsung Galaxy S7 happens to be one of the most compacts camera-phones in this lineup. A good option for those who still prefer devices that can be used with one hand.

Again, if you own a Citibank credit or debit card, you can get this phone for an effective price of Rs 24,990 after Rs 2000 cashback.

Just like Samsung, LG’s previous flagship gets a massive discount too in Amazon’s latest Great Indian Sale. In fact, calling LG G6 their previous flagship would be a little harsh as the smartphone is not even a year old yet.

At Rs 29,990 it offers top of the line features like 5.7” 18:9 full vision display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels, IP68 dust and water resistance and last but not the least, an excellent 13+13MP dual camera setup with 3-axis optical image stabilisation. At that price point, there is hardly any scope for complaint. And of course, with HDFC cards you can get an instant discount of Rs 1500 on this handset on Amazon.

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Dual (Rs 24,649)

Here’s one for the Sony fans. The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Dual (quite a mouthful) is currently selling for Rs 24,649 onwards on Amazon India. While not as well known or spectacular in terms of its achievements as some of its illustrious counterparts listed above, it’s 23MP camera can still deliver some of the best shots among camera-phones.

The selfie lovers will be interested in this handset too as this is one of the rare phones to feature optical image stabilisation for the front camera, which has a 16MP sensor, FYI. And yes, you guessed right, HDFC cards can get you further Rs 1500 off on it instantly on Amazon.

We will stop here for the time being. If we have missed a better deal on a camera-phone, do let us know in the comments section below.