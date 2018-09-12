Apple iPhone Xs, Xr, Xs Max coming soon: Best deals on other Apple iPhone models in India

Here are the best deals on previous gen iPhone models; iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and more Here are the best deals on previous gen iPhone models; iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and more

It is that time of the year when the world awaits the arrival of the new Apple iPhones. While some truly aspire to buy the latest from Apple irrespective of the price, many look forward to a drop in price of the earlier generation models after the debut of the new ones. With the new Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr and iPhone Xs Plus less than 24 hours away from launch, let’s take a look at what the earlier generation iPhones are selling at currently. Here are the best deals and offers on all available Apple iPhone models in India currently.

Best deals on Apple iPhone X

Apple’s current flagship model, iPhone X is listed on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 91,999 for the Silver 64GB model against the market price of Rs 95,390. Across the leading e-retail platforms, this is the best price you will get at the moment for the premium iPhone. Encased in premium glass body, the iPhone X features a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge Super Retina HD display. It is powered by A11 bionic chip and comes with Face ID. It boasts dual camera setup packing 12MP units with dual OIS. The phone is IP68 rated water and dust resistant and supports wireless charging.

Best deals on Apple iPhone 8 series

Apple iPhone 8 Plus is available on Paytm at a discounted price of Rs 71,999 for the Gold colour variant with 64GB storage. The device is originally priced at Rs 77,560 for the 64GB variant. Interested buyers can further avail a cashback offer of Rs 6,000 that effectively brings down the price to Rs 65,999.

In case you are looking to buy the base model, iPhone 8, you can grab the device on Amazon India at a discounted price of Rs 59,990 for the Gold colour version with 64GB onboard storage. Apple iPhone 8 retails at an MRP of Rs 67,940 for the 64GB model. Similar to the iPhone X, both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus pack the powerful A11 Bionic chip. Both the handsets house a modern design covered in glass. The iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, while the iPhone 8 Plus comes with a slightly large 5.5-inch front panel. iPhone 8 sports a 12MP single camera module on the rear side. Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 Plus packs dual camera setup having 12MP sensors each.

Best deals on Apple iPhone 7 series

In case the flagship model or the iPhone 8 series seems a bit too expensive, you can check deals on its predecessors from the iPhone 7 series that come with refined design and reliable camera sensors. The base variant, iPhone 7 Black version with 128GB storage can be bought on Amazon India at a discount price of Rs 51,949. The handset generally retails at an MRP of Rs 61,560.

As for the Plus version, iPhone 7 Plus can be availed at Rs 60,999 against the MRP of Rs 72,060 via Paytm. The discount is available on the 128GB Gold colour variant. The e-commerce payment platform is offering an additional cashback offer of Rs 5,000 bringing down the price to Rs 55,999. The iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch display, a brilliant 12MP camera and has water and dust resistance. On the other hand, the iPhone 7 Plus features dual rear camera sensors comprising of a 12MP lens with 2x optical zoom and 12MP telephoto lens. The phone bears a 5.5-inch Retina HD display.

Best deals on Apple iPhone 6S series

The older iPhone models are available at a much cheaper price on e-retail platforms. iPhone 6S 32GB Space Grey model can be bought via Paytm at a discount price of Rs 32,399. Prospective buyers can further avail a flat Rs 2500 cashback offer which brings down the price to Rs 29,899. Meanwhile, the iPhone 6S Plus Space Grey 32GB model can be purchased through Flipkart at an offer price of Rs 38,999. The e-retailer is providing an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000 as well.

Best deals on Apple iPhone SE

In case you want a compact form factor iPhone with a small display, decent battery backup and a capable camera for a mid-range price you can pick iPhone SE. The phone is available on Flipkart at a discount price of Rs 17,999. Interested buyers can further grab an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000. The Apple iPhone SE is nothing but an iPhone 6S with a smaller screen.

