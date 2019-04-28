The best compact smartphones you can buy right now

The iPhone Xs, Galaxy S10e and Google Pixel 3 have one thing in common: the size of the display. All of these phones are pitched as compact premium smartphones, and consumers love them. While the inclination towards buying a large-screen sized smartphone is on the rise, there are others who would rather prefer a smaller phone. We know people who have bought the iPhone Xs over the iPhone Xs Max, because they found the Max hard to use with one hand. And we totally respect their decision.

The size of the phone is, of course, subjective. But it is good to see that brands like Apple, Samsung and even Google are offering compact smartphones. It just shows that small phones have a sizable market which smartphone players can’t afford to ignore.

There are a lot of small phones to choose from, and more than ever, there are multiple great choices at every price point. On one hand you have premium compact smartphone options like the iPhone Xs and Galaxy S10e and on the other hand, there are affordable options like the Nokia 7.1 and Xiaomi Redmi 6A.

Check out our list of top compact smartphones you can buy in India.

Best compact smartphones to buy in 2019: iPhone Xs

If you can afford the iPhone XS, this is the best compact smartphone to buy. Sure, the iPhone XS Max is Apple’s top-of-the-line smartphone, but its 6.5-inch screen makes the phone huge and large in size. Women or anyone with small hands, should get the iPhone Xs instead.

The 5.8-inch iPhone Xs is as capable as the iPhone Xs Max. You can expect the same unmatched performance (thanks to Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset), excellent dual cameras on the back, wireless charging, FaceID, sharp OLED screen, iOS 12, and good battery life.

The iPhone Xs is beautiful, compact, and fits in your pocket. The iPhone XS doesn’t come cheap, though. Apple retails the iPhone Xs at a starting price of Rs 99,000, compared to the iPhone Xs Max, which starts at Rs 1,09,900. Look, Apple charges more for its iPhones and you are paying the price for the reliability and ease of use which no other smartphone delivers, plus the resale value which other brands don’t have.

Read our review of Apple iPhone X here.

Best compact smartphones to buy in 2019: Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung somewhat got right with the Galaxy S10e, a phone no one thought would be coming. Looking at the positioning of the Galaxy S10e, it’s clear that the majority of Samsung’s users in India in the premium market, will likely gravitate towards the S10e over the S10+. And a lot of this has to do with the pricing of the phone.

The Galaxy S10e does not come cheap at Rs 55,900, but the idea behind such a phone is to offer top-of-the-line specifications in the compact form factor. It has a 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole design, dual cameras on the back, Exynos 9820 processor, wireless charging, and respectable battery life.

Samsung’s so-called “affordable flagship” does cut some corners, but it doesn’t compromise on the performance. The Galaxy S10e is an interesting product because it serves a segment that wants flagship-level performance from a compact device but doesn’t necessarily need every feature the Galaxy S10+ has to offer.

Best compact smartphones to buy in 2019: Google Pixel 3

The Pixel 3 is Google’s best attempt to make a compact smartphone. It is very Google-like. A 5.5-inch OLED screen satisfies customers who want a smaller smartphone, the design is elegant if not a head turner. IP68 water resistance means it can stand a dunk in a pool and the Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB RAM are enough for multitasking and general use. This is one of the few phones in the market to have stereo speakers.

But what really makes the Pixel 3 different from other smartphones is the camera. It’s the best in the business. Another highlight of the Google Pixel 3 is that it is running a pure version of Android, with a promise of regular updates. Is it the perfect compact smartphone? No, because there is no perfect smartphone: we all have different needs and preferences, but the camera will make you a fan of the Pixel 3. The phone starts at Rs 56,999 for a 64GB model.

Read our review of Google Pixel 3 here.

Best compact smartphones to buy in 2019: iPhone X

A two-year-old iPhone X is very much in demand. Honestly, this is the iPhone to buy if you can’t afford the iPhone Xs. And there is no harm in getting the iPhone X, because it hasn’t aged a bit. You get a 5.8-inch OLED screen that covers nearly the entire front of the device. The performance is at par with any other latest flagship Android smartphone – Apple’s A11 Bionic continues to crush the competition.

There’s FaceID as well, a facial recognition system. The 12MP dual camera on the iPhone X is excellent, especially when it comes to capturing outdoor photos and video. And on top of it, the iPhone X’s design ( a mix of glass and stainless steel frame) makes any other Android smartphone look cheap.

The iPhone X is the best iPhone Apple’s ever made. Even though the iPhone X has been discontinued, it still sells for Rs 74,000 in the India market. Buy the iPhone X only if the price is not a concern.

Read our review of Apple iPhone X here.

Best compact smartphones to buy in 2019: iPhone 8

Despite having an aging design, the iPhone 8 is a solid option for those who are upgrading from an older phone. The 4.7-inch device offers the same fast A11 Bionic processor as seen in the iPhone X, water-resistance, a glass back panel that enables wireless charging, a single 12MP camera, iOS 12, and the battery can easily make through a day.

Unlike the iPhone X, this phone does not feature FaceID. Instead, the iPhone 8 relies on the Touch ID home button. But the Touch ID home button is as reliable as Face ID.

It would be a mistake to ignore the iPhone 8 because it lacks a bezel-less screen. If you want an iPhone with a screen size smaller than a 4.7-inches, the iPhone 8 is the best option. The iPhone 8 is priced at Rs 58,999 for the 64GB model.

Best compact smartphones to buy in 2019: Nokia 7.1

HMD Global makes some really good mid-range smartphones, and the Nokia 7.1 is no exception. It will set you back by Rs 16,850 and it gets so much right, thanks to a 5.84-inch HDR10-equipped LCD display, a snappy Snapdragon 636 processor and 64GB storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

With an excellent, much-improved dual camera, a stock interface that’s way simpler than those found on most smartphones from Xiaomi and Vivo and the decent 3060 mAh battery, the Nokia 7.1 is worth checking out. It’s incredible build quality, compact design and inexpensive price tag, all works in favor of the Nokia 7.1.

Read our review of Nokia 7.1 here.

Best compact smartphones to buy in 2019: Xiaomi Redmi 6A

At Rs 5,999, Redmi 6A is actually an absolute steal. Phones at this price usually come with comprises, but not the Redmi 6A. Sure, it doesn’t come with top-of-the-line specifications, but we love what the Redmi 6A can achieve. It has a 5.45-inch HD+ display that is sharp enough to watch videos and movies.

And there’s more than enough power, from the MediaTek Helio A22 processor inside to the 3,000mAh battery. The camera is also fairly okay for the price. Well, there may be a few compromises, but this is absolutely the best compact phone if your budget is limited to Rs 6,000.

Read our review of Xiaomi Redmi 6A here.