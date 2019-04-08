Best camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 and more

If you love taking and sharing pictures with friends and family on social media, you need to buy a smartphone that excels in mobile photography. Look, there are a lot of good camera phones available in the market such as the Pixel 3 XL, iPhone XS, Galaxy S10+ and Huawei Mate 20 Pro. However, all these phones are pretty expensive and will cost you a lot of money.

Well, in case you’re planning to purchase a decent camera phone for less than Rs 15,000, we have got you covered. Here are our favorites, from the Redmi Note 7 Pro to Realme 3. Check out the full list below.

Best camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 7 Pro

Price: Rs 13,999 onward

Redmi Note 7 Pro has an exceptional camera. Its 48MP camera uses Sony’s IMX586 sensor which feels like an enormous upgrade. Alongside this sensor, a 5MP secondary camera is added which can be used for Bokeh (background blur). In our testing, we found the Redmi Note 7 Pro takes great shots. They quite match the images that come out a premium mid-range smartphone. The camera software is good, too. In India, it’s a no brainer that you would pick up the Redmi Note 7 Pro over any other phone in the similar price bracket. Read our review of the Redmi Note 7 Pro here.

Best camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 3

Price: Rs 8,999 onward

At a price starting at just Rs 8,999, Realme 3 feels a like a complete smartphone. Perhaps the highlight of the handset is a dual camera (13MP+ 2MP) that is reliable and takes excellent shots in outdoors. We also love how the Realme 3’s camera performed in low light. The phone has better cameras than its competition and that really change the narrative. Even the 13MP front-facing camera captures very detailed and good looking pictures. Read our review of Realme 3 here.

Best camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M2)

Price: Rs 12,999 onward

One of the biggest draws of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M2) is its dual cameras. There is a great 12MP primary camera that takes crisp and sharp natural-looking photos. Plus, there is support for taking portrait shots, all thanks to a 5MP secondary camera for measuring depth in photos. As we just said, the camera is quite capable, producing photos worth sharing on Facebook and Instagram. The downside of the ZenFone Max Pro (M2)’s camera is the inability to take reasonable shots in low light. Honestly, every smartphone including premium ones struggles to take capable low light shots. Still, this is absolutely one of the best camera phones you can buy under Rs 15,000. Read our review of Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M2) here.