Best camera smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro and more

Smartphone cameras have gotten a lot better since they first came out. This has allowed many consumers to leave their digital cameras at home and still have a good companion to take photos whenever required.

There are a lot of good camera smartphones currently available in the market like the Google Pixel 3 XL, Apple iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Huawei P30 Pro. However, for the budget conscious consumers, these options will sound outrageously priced. Today, we will be listing the best camera phones to purchase on a budget of Rs 15,000 in the Indian market.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro was one of the first budget smartphones to come with a 48MP sensor. It uses the Sony IMX586 sensor, which feels like a major upgrade over any of the earlier Redmi Note series smartphones. Alongside this sensor, a 5MP secondary camera is added which is used for depth sensing and adding background blur to the images.

During our review, we found that the Redmi Note 7 Pro takes great shots. The colours are vibrant and the images come out quite sharp. They quite match the images that come out a premium mid-range smartphone. However, it not yet the best while taking images in low light, though the Night mode is impressive for the price. It is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. You can read our full review of the Redmi Note 7 Pro here.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro comes with a 16MP+5MP dual camera setup on the back. According to our review, the device is able to take great images in bright light with exceptional details and natural colours. But low light performance doesn’t match up, this is the case with most smartphones priced under Rs 15,000.

The device also comes with an Ultra HD mode, which enables users to take 64MP images. This is done via software by synthesising multiple 16MP pictures to make a 64MP image. Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. You can read how the phone performs in the real world by clicking here.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30 is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It is the only smartphone on this list to sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP+5MP+5MP camera module. The device is able to click good shots in good lighting conditions, but just like the other smartphones on this list struggles while taking shots in low light. To learn more about how the camera performs in the real world you can click here.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

One of the biggest draws of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is its rear camera performance. The device comes with a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor that takes crisp and sharp natural-looking photos. As we just said, the camera is quite capable, producing photos worth sharing all across social media platforms.

To know more about the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2’s camera and performance you need to click here.