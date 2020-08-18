World Photography Day 2020: Best camera smartphones to get in India

Here's a list of the best camera phones you can get under Rs 40,000. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 each year, during which social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and more get populated with amazing photos captured by people. A lot of people click photos with expensive DSLRs and upload them. However, thanks to the advancements in camera sensors and software optimisations, you can now take comparable photos to a DSLR with a smartphone. Considering all images go through complex compression algorithms while being uploaded to social media platforms, the difference between photos taken on a phone and from a DSLR is not that wide.

If you do not want to get left out from posting amazing looking photos this World Photography Day or if you are inspired to hone your photography skills. Here is a categorised list of the best camera smartphones you can get under different price segments up to Rs 40,000.

Best camera smartphones under Rs 10,000

Motorola One Macro

Motorola One Macro is a good smartphone overall, with decent specifications like a 6.2-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 4,000mAh battery and an IPX2 rating at Rs 9,999. One area where the device is able to overcome its entry-level specifications is its camera performance. During our review, we found out that the camera took pleasing photos most of the times. The portrait mode is also extremely accurate.

Motorola One Macro review: How does the macro camera work out?

Talking about where the device gets its name from, it takes good macro shots most of the times, thanks to its dedicated 2MP macro lens. The camera does require you to stay extremely still while taking macro images, and due to its 2MP sensor does not allow you to zoom in a lot without losing on the details.

Realme C3

(Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Realme C3 starts at Rs 8,999 and is an all rounder at the price. During our review, we found that it was able to take good photos which came out sharp and vivid. The AI blur induced into the photos and the edge detection was on point. Low light photography is where the device struggles. However, that is expected from a device at this price point. The macro shots also came out good but lacked the detailing due to not having a larger sensor.

Realme C3 Review: Budget smartphone with good performance

Best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000

Realme X2

The Realme X2 features an impressive spec sheet, with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 730G processor, 4000mAh battery, 64MP quad camera setup and more. According to our review, the Realme X2 manages to capture excellent pictures in all lighting situations with the primary sensor. Using the ultra wide angle lens to click photos does make you lose out on the finer details, but the images come out quite vivid. The macro shots lose out on details, and the portrait shots look good with sharp edges.

Realme X2 review: Good package, except for the software

Samsung Galaxy M31s

(Express Photo:: Anuj Bhatia) (Express Photo:: Anuj Bhatia)

Samsung Galaxy M31s is a decent phone overall, with its prices starting at Rs 19,499. During our review, we found out that, “Samsung has made an effort to improve the camera quality on the Galaxy M31s.” Shots captured in ample light look detailed and punchy, with a bit of oversaturation. Shots clicked using the ultra-wide-angle lens also come out good. Taking images in low light did make them suffer a bit of loss in the details, but the images did come out good.

Samsung Galaxy M31s review: A stellar performer

Best camera smartphones under Rs 30,000

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2 is currently available at around Rs 25,000 via online retailers and at that price, it is a very good deal. According to our review, the device is able to take sharp, detailed and colour accurate images in all conditions. The 20x digital zoom feature is a bit buggy though, as it provides grainy, overexposed and lacklustre shots. Overall, the Oppo Reno 2 features a good camera module that can take shots, which will not disappoint.

Oppo Reno 2 review: Is it the Shark that others should be afraid of?

OnePlus Nord

(Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Starting at Rs 24,999, the Nord is one of the best smartphones you can pick under Rs 30,000. It is also the cheapest 5G smartphone available in India. During our review, the device’s cameras performed well. The colour reproduction is one of the best seen in recent times. Taking low light photos os a bit of an issue as it introduces a bit of grain in the photos. The macro mode offers great detail, especially when the light is good.

OnePlus Nord review: Who needs the OnePlus 8?

Best camera smartphones under Rs 40,000

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a currently sells around Rs 30,999 and it sports one of the best smartphone cameras out there. We reviewed the Pixel 3a XL, however, both the 3a and the XL sport the same camera modules. The images come taken with the Pixel 3a come out bright, vivid and sharp. Overall, the 3a is simply a downscaled, Google Pixel 3, which is regarded among the best camera phone in its price bracket. The only thing difference between the Pixel 3 and the 3a is that the pixel 3a does not come with the Visual Core custom AI chipset, that provides the 3 an edge over the 3a.

Google Pixel 3a XL review: Great camera, but does that justify the price?

Apple iPhone SE

(Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Apple iPhone SE starts at Rs 42,500, however, with card discounts and the usual sales, you can get it for under Rs 40,000 in India. It is the cheapest latest generation iPhone you can currently get. The new iPhone SE features a single 12MP sensor on the back to take photos paired with the company’s latest A13 Bionic chipset for processing. During our review, we found that the device was able to take good quality photos with depth during most lighting conditions. While clicking images in low light situations, it does suffer with a little bit of grain creeping in. Overall, the iPhone SE has a good camera that can help you take amazing photos and video.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 review: This iPhone fits your hand and pocket

