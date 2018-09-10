Best camera phones under Rs 25,000 to buy in India in September 2018

From Nokia 7 Plus to Xiaomi Mi A2: We take you on a quest for the best camera phones you can buy under Rs 25,000. From Nokia 7 Plus to Xiaomi Mi A2: We take you on a quest for the best camera phones you can buy under Rs 25,000.

Smartphones with a great camera experience have become affordable these days. And overall, smartphone cameras have also evolved to a point where they have become an integral part of our daily photography. Gone are the days when only a flagship device would carry a good camera. Today, we take you on a quest for some of the best camera smartphones you can buy below Rs 25,000.

Best camera phones under Rs 25,000

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus becomes a part of our list of best camera phones under Rs 25,000 for the second consecutive month, and one of the main highlights of Nokia 7 Plus has to be its 12MP+13MP dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics and 2x optical zoom. Nokia 7 Plus’ camera is one of the many things HMD Global got right in this well-rounded smartphone.

One of the main highlights of Nokia 7 Plus has to be its 12MP+13MP dual rear cameras with Zeiss optics and 2x optical zoom One of the main highlights of Nokia 7 Plus has to be its 12MP+13MP dual rear cameras with Zeiss optics and 2x optical zoom

The camera on the Nokia 7 Plus aims to offer a near-flagship camera experience while setting the bar high for the competition. During our review, Nokia 7 Plus’ camera was fast and it performed well in various lighting conditions, including low-light. Read our Nokia 7 Plus review to know more about the product.

Nokia 7 Plus price in India: Rs 24,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Huawei nova 3i

Huawei Nova 3i houses 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras with f/2.2 aperture and auto-focus support.

Huawei recently announced its nova lineup in India with two new smartphones: Nova 3 and Nova 3i. The Nova 3i is more affordable between the two and also one of the best phones to consider this month as far as photography is concerned. It houses 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus support. Up front too it has a dual camera setup with a 24MP + 2MP combination. The phone is powered by Huawei’s new Kirin 710 chip along with 4GB RAM. It has comes with 128GB internal storage.

Huawei nova 3i price in India: Rs 20,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Xiaomi Poco F1

During our review, we observed that pictures taken on During our review, we observed that pictures taken on Xiaomi ’s Poco F1 come out great in outdoor lighting conditions.

Xiaomi’s latest Poco F1 is a great overall phone as far as the value-for-money proposition is concerned. It houses a capable 12MP+5MP dual rear camera combination. During our review, we observed that pictures taken on Xiaomi’s Poco F1 come out great in outdoor lighting conditions. Photographs retain enough details, and at the same time, colours are vibrant. Indoor shots look good too. Did I mention that the Poco F1 is the most inexpensive phone in India by far that carries a flagship Snapdragon 845 processor? Read our Xiaomi Poco F1 review to know more about the product.

Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India: Rs 20,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Best camera phones under Rs 20,000

Nokia 6.1

Fortunately enough, Fortunately enough, Nokia 6 .1’s camera can produce natural-looking colours, courtesy of accurate white balancing.

Nokia 6.1 is one of the best, affordable camera phones to consider below Rs 20,000, and there are ample reasons for it. First up, it features a 16MP primary camera on the rear with Zeiss Optics. We observed that its colour reproduction is mostly accurate. Nokia 6.1’s cameras can produce natural-looking colours, courtesy of accurate white balancing. As a result, pictures don’t come out washed out or over-saturated. The phone has respectable innards also runs a stock version of Android. Read our Nokia 6.1 review to know more about the product.

Nokia 6.1 price in India: Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Moto X4

One can also apply a pop effect (colour on top of black and white). Overall, the camera is capable of producing good images One can also apply a pop effect (colour on top of black and white). Overall, the camera is capable of producing good images

Moto X4 features 12MP+8MP dual rear cameras that offer some good-quality landscape and portrait shots. One of the camera features, it has something they call selective focus. Thanks to selective focus, one can apply the blur effect to either background or foreground. One can also apply a pop effect (colour on top of black and white). Overall, the camera is capable of producing good images. The Moto X4 also has a classy design courtesy of the glass and metal combination and is also IP68 rated dust and water resistant. Read our Moto X4 review to know more about the product.

Moto X4 price in India: Rs 17,330 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Xiaomi Mi A2

It can capture some really excellent shots, making the Mi A2 one of the best camera phones under Rs 20,000 price segment. It can capture some really excellent shots, making the Mi A2 one of the best camera phones under Rs 20,000 price segment.

Xiaomi Mi A2’s camera is good in proper lighting conditions. It can capture some really excellent shots, making the Mi A2 one of the best camera phones under Rs 20,000 price segment. It does a great job at taking portrait shots too. Xiaomi Mi A2 houses 12MP+20MP dual rear cameras. The phone is Android One certified, which translates into stock Android interface and frequent updates for the next couple of years. Read our Xiaomi Mi A2 review to know more about the product.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India: Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd