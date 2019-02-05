Best camera phones under Rs 20,000: Mi A2, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7.1 Plus, Poco F1 and more

Getting a smartphone camera that works well in the affordable segment can be a challenge. While smartphones from OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, Huawei and Honor, offer excellent cameras in the above Rs 35,000 segment, getting a good camera option in the under Rs 20,000 price bracket might appear tricky.

But there are plenty of devices in the under Rs 20,000 segment, which have an excellent camera to offer to users. Xiaomi’s Mi A2 and its sub-brand’s Poco F1 are two great camera options in this segment. Then there’s the Nokia contingent by HMD Global with Nokia 7.1 Plus standing out. Realme 2 Pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro are also worthy options to consider. Let us have a look at best camera smartphones priced under Rs 20,000.

Xiaomi Mi A2 at Rs 13,999

Xiaomi Mi A2 is definitely one of the best camera phones you can get for a rather affordable price of Rs 13,999. And it helps that this is an Android One smartphone. The Mi A2’s Portrait mode, low-light performance are all stand out points, considering the new price.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Mi A2 comes with a dual camera setup of a 12MP Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 20 MP Sony IMX376 sensor (f/1.8 aperture). For selfies, Mi A2 has a 20 MP Sony IMX376 AI camera sensor (f/2.2 aperture).

Mi A2 comes under Google’s Android One program and runs stock OS. It has 3010 mAh battery and a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 2160 X 1080 resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is currently priced at Rs 13,999 for 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage version and Rs 15,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Realme 2 Pro at Rs 12,990

Starting at discounted price of Rs 12,990 Realme 2 Pro has a 16MP (f/1.7) + 2MP (f/2.4) camera setup at the rear and a 16MP (f/2.0) camera at front. In our review, we liked the Realme 2 Pro’s camera performance and the overall design and performance of the device.

The phone sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 2340 X 1080 resolution. The battery capacity of the phone is 3500 mAh and it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

Currently, Realme 2 Pro is priced at Rs 12,990 for 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, Rs 14,990 for 6GB/64GB variant and Rs 16,990 for 8GB/128GB variant.

Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs 13,999

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, Redmi Note 6 Pro has dual camera setup on both front and rear. At the back, the phone has 12MP (f/1.9) primary sensor clubbed with a 5MP depth sensor, while at front Redmi Note 6 Pro sports 20MP (f2.0) sensor together with a 2MP depth sensor. The camera might not be as good as Mi A2, but it does stand out for what the price.

The phone has 6.26-inch FHD+ notched display with 2280 X 1080 resolution. With 4000 mAh battery capacity, Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for 6GB/64GB variant.

Nokia 7.1 Plus at Rs 19,999

HMD Global has been doing a consistently good with their phones, and the Nokia 7.1 Plus is a decent device for the kind of features it packs. The only problem is the price.

Nokia 7.1 Plus comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a primary camera of 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) clubbed with a 5MP sensor. On the front, the device has an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The device has 5.84-inch FHD+ PureDisplay with 19:9 aspect ratio and 3060 mAh battery with quick charge.

Poco F1 at Rs 19,999

Poco F1 comes with an excellent camera for its affordable starting price. The low-light performance of the camera is also satisfactory, and the video recording quality is good. The latter can be a problem for phones in this price range.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, liquid cooling technology and 4000 mAh battery (with quick charge), Poco F1 has a primary camera of 12MP (f/1.9) clubbed with a secondary 5MP (f/2.0) sensor. The device has a 20MP AI front camera. Poco F1 has a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with 2246 X 1080 resolution. The base version of the phone with 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at Rs 19,999.