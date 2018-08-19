World Photography Day 2018: Best camera phones under Rs 25,000

World Photography Day 2018: We take you on the quest for some of the best camera smartphones to buy below Rs 25,000 World Photography Day 2018: We take you on the quest for some of the best camera smartphones to buy below Rs 25,000

World Photography Day 2018 is celebrated in order to inspire photographers to share their work. In the shifting paradigm of technology these days, smartphone cameras have evolved to a point where we use them way beyond our casual everyday photography. On the occasion of World Photography Day, we take you on the quest for some of the best camera smartphones to buy under Rs 25,000.

Best Camera Phones under Rs 25,000

LG G6

LG G6 sports a 13MP camera with a dedicated wide-angle lens.

This World Photography Day, you can consider former LG flagship, LG G6, which still happens to be among the best camera phones one can buy under Rs 25,000. It sports a 13MP camera with a dedicated wide-angle lens. In fact, LG G6 is among the very few phones to sport a dedicated wide-angle lens. It has certain camera-specific features such as Snapshot to preview pictures without leaving the camera. It also features Match Shot to combine two pictures, in addition to Guide Shot and Grid Shot to create a composition with overlay and 2×2 grids of photos/videos respectively. Read our LG G6 review for more information about the device.

LG G6 price in India: Rs 24,990

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processors paired with the Adreno 512 GPU.

Now, what do we say about Nokia 7 Plus? It undoubtedly has to be a part of this list and there are ample reasons for it this World Photography Day. One of the main highlights of Nokia 7 Plus, it houses a 12MP+13MP dual rear cameras with Zeiss optics and 2x optical zoom. In fact, the camera is one of the things HMD Global got right with Nokia 7 Plus. It strives to offer a near-flagship camera experience and it sets the bar high for the competition. We found its camera to be fast and it performed well in various light settings, including low-light. Read our Nokia 7 Plus review for more information about the device.

Also Read: Five things HMD Global got right with Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus price in India: 24,500

Best Camera Phones under Rs 20,000

Below are some of the best camera phones you can buy under Rs 20,000:

Honor Play

Honor Play features a metal unibody design and Kirin 970 SoC Honor Play features a metal unibody design and Kirin 970 SoC

The newly-unveiled Honor Play houses a 16MP+2MP dual AI cameras for enhanced photography. If you are looking to buy one of the latest camera phones, you can consider Honor Play which is powered by a flagship Kirin 970 chip at an affordable price point. Keeping up with the latest trends, it has something to offer called AI Scenario Recognition. What it does is detects the type of scene being captured and optimises camera settings accordingly. Another feature that is worth talking about is AI Gallery, which stores and sort pictures using artificial intelligence, similar to Google Photos. It produces great shots in adequate lighting. Read our Honor Play review to know more about the device.

Honor Play price in India: Rs 19,999 onwards

Moto X4

Moto X4 has IP68 rated water and dust resistance Moto X4 has IP68 rated water and dust resistance

Moto X4 houses 12MP + 8MP dual rear cameras that strive to offer good-quality landscape and portrait shots. One of the camera features includes what they call selective focus. Using this feature, you can apply the blur effect to either background or foreground. If you want a pop effect with Schindler’s List kind of effect, colour on top of black and white, you can achieve the effect using Spot Colour feature. You can also customise background and foreground to black and white. Overall, the camera is capable of producing good images. Read our Moto X4 review to know more about the device.

Moto X4 price in India: Rs 17,999 onwards

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 6 (2018) runs a stock version of Android Oreo

Just like Nokia 7 Plus, the Nokia 6 successor features Carl Zeiss optics for superior camera performance. It has a 16MP single sensor on the rear with 4K video recording support. Although one can barely witness any spec-level bump compared to its predecessor, it comes with more features like a pro mode this time around. During our review, colour reproduction was mostly accurate. Pictures captured in low lighting conditions do come out fairly well too, which is a good thing for a phone at this price. Read our Nokia 6 (2018) review for more information about the device.

Nokia 6.1 price in India: Rs 16,999

Best Camera Phones under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro starts at Rs 14,999 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro continues to be on our list of best smartphones one can buy under Rs 15,000, and yes, its camera happens to be one of the reasons too. The camera certainly has some positives. It features 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras with dual RGB sensors. And guess what? The Redmi Note 5 Pro also comes with a portrait mode, something that was previously missing on the Redmi Note 4. Most of the shots we captured during our review were crisp, retaining details to a great extent. Portrait shots were decent for its price. Read our Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review to know more about the device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India: Rs 14,999 onwards

Moto G6

Motorola Moto G6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.

If you want a near stock Android UI under Rs 15,000 mark, you can consider the Moto G6. Yes, it happens to be one of the best, affordable camera smartphones one can buy right now. Moto G6 features a 12MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, and it produces great shots with accurate colour and a great amount of detail. Furthermore, it also features a 5MP sensor for depth of field and bokeh effect. Its glass body makes it look stylish too. Read our Moto G6 review to know more about the device.

Moto G6 price in India: Rs 13,999 onwards. Moto G6 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 15,990 on Paytm mall. However, you can apply code MOB13 and get 13 per cent cashback and buy it effectively for Rs 13,911.

