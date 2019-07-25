Best camera mobile phones to buy under Rs 25,000: Redmi K20, Realme X and more

Best Camera Mobile Phones Under Rs. 25,000 in 2019: The smartphones which are launched in the range of Rs 25,000 are often considered to be mid-range flagships. The smartphones which fall in this range are often loaded with decent processors and good cameras which are better to the smartphones which are priced up to Rs 15,000.

Today we will take a look at those smartphones which are under Rs 25,000 and have the best cameras in the market.

Redmi K20

The Redmi K20 series was launched last week in India. The series comprises of the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. The Redmi K20 smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage option. Cutting straight to the chase, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back which consists of 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with an aperture size of f/1.75, an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 13MP super wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/2.4.

The smartphone comes with a triple camera zoom with 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. The smartphone has phase detection autofocus (PDAF) in it as well. The smartphone also features monochrome dual flash and HDR and panorama modes. If we look at video recording, the Redmi K20 can record 1080p @ 60fps/30fps, 720p @30fps, 1080p slow-motion @120fps and 720p slow-motion videos @120fps/240fps/960fps.

Coming to the front camera, the Redmi K20 comes with a 20MP pop-up selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2 for clicking selfies and video calls. The smartphone can also record videos at 1080p@30fps and 720p@30fps. Here is the complete review of the Redmi K20.

Realme X

The Realme X too was launched earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. This smartphone comes with a dual camera setup at the back which comprises of a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. this is backed with LED flash.

The smartphone also comes with phase detection auto focus (PDAF). Coming to the video recording feature on the Realme X, the smartphone can record both 1080p and 720p resolution videos. Getting to the front camera, the Realme X features a 16MP motorised pop-up selfie camera which has an aperture of f/2.0. Read the complete review of the Realme X.

Samsung Galaxy M40

The Samsung Galaxy M40 was launched last month at Rs 19,990 for the sole 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back which comprises of 32MP primary sensor with f/1.7, 8MP ultra-wide lens which can cover 123-degrees and a 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and live focus. It comes with an LED flash.

The smartphone can record 4K videos and also has a super slow-mo @240fps. There is a hyperlapse, ultra-wide video option available on the Galaxy M40. Coming to the front camera, the smartphone features a 16MP front-facing sensor that is placed on the punch-hole display of the phone. Here is our review of the Samsung Galaxy M40.

Motorola One Vision

The Motorola One Vision is available for Rs 19,999 for the sole 6GB RAM/128GB variant. The smartphone has a dual back camera setup which comes with 48 MP primary sensor that has an f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone has a dual-LED dual-tone flash. It can record videos UHD@30fps, FHD@30fps/60fps, HD@30fps.

Coming to the front camera, the smartphone comes with a 25MP sensor which is located at the hole-punch display just like the Samsung galaxy M40. The sensor has an f/2.0 aperture. It can capture videos at FHD@30fp, HD@30fps. Read the complete review of the Motorola One Vision.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 14,990 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage option. Speaking of the camera of this smartphone, there is a triple back camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary lens has an aperture of f/1.8. It is paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. This comes with an LED flash.

Coming to the front camera of the phone, the front-facing shooter has a 32MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. The sensor is located in the punch-hole display. Here is the review of Vivo Z1 Pro.