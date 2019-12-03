Best Buy’s Cyber Monday 2019 deals include AirPods, HomePod, and Echo Show 5

Best Buy’s Cyber Monday 2019 deals are hard to miss. They are matching big online retailers like Amazon on products like AirPods, Echo Show 5 and game consoles. You can also avail exclusive discounts on the Apple HomePod, which is available for just $200. Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals are live, and they’re available online as well as offline. Below, you can find which deals that are worth your time and money.

Advertising

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019 deals: Apple HomePod

Apple HomePod, which normally costs $299, is available for as low as $200 on Cyber Monday. Best Buy is offering a rare $100 discount on the HomePod. Surprisingly, neither Amazon nor Target is selling the HomePod for $200.

The decrease in the price of the HomePod should help Apple compete with Amazon and Sonos in the high-end smart speaker segment. The Siri-powered smart speaker shines on the audio quality front, and that’s where the emphasis has been from day one. Consider the HomePod if you’re into the Apple Ecosystem.

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019 deals: AirPods

The AirPods are a hot ticket item this holiday season. For a limited time period, Best Buy is selling the AirPods (the model without wireless charger) for $140. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the AirPods at Best Buy. The truly wireless earbuds feature Apple’s latest H1 chipset for faster wireless connectivity.

Advertising

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019 deals: Oculus Go (32GB)

Fan of Oculus Go? If yes, now is the time to buy the VR headset for just $149. During its Cyber Monday sale, Best Buy has slashed the price of the Oculus Go. The headset is the most affordable way to experience the VR landscape. This is a wire-free headset with high-quality graphics and even supports 360-degree videos. With over 1000 VR apps work with the Go, this VR headset shouldn’t be missed out at $149 (32B version).

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019 deals: Echo Show 5

Best Buy is selling the Echo Show for just $50 during its Cyber Monday sale. In short: this is the offer you should buy. Let’s not forget: the Echo Show 5 is the cheapest Echo with the voice-controlled display. And it works well in the home, office, or a kitchen countertop. It has Alexa built-in, like any other Amazon Echo smart speaker.

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2019: MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is on sale for Cyber Monday 2019. You can get the MacBook Air 2019 for $900, down from $1100). The popular notebook comes with one year of the Apple TV Plus streaming service free, a promotional offer that Apple is pushing across almost all of its latest devices.