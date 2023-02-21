5 wireless earbuds with premium audio and ANC under Rs 5,000

Are you in search of a pair of wireless earbuds that do not burn a hole in your pocket? Or something hat can cut the background noise and let you swim in your own world with the music of your choice? Considering the gamut of options, zeroing in on the perfect pair of earbuds can get murky. Do not worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) under Rs 5,000.

JBL Tune 130NC

JBL’s Tune 130NC is an affordable pair of wireless earbuds which come with 10mm drivers and ANC of up to 40 decibels. These earbuds last up to eight hours on a single charge with ANC on with the case offering 24 hours of additional playback. The company says if you turn off ANC, the JBL Tune 130NC will last 10 hours on a single charge and 30 hours with the case.

JBL allows users to tune the noise cancellation on the Tune 130NC.

Users can also customise the noise cancellation settings, gesture controls, and EQ settings and configure the voice assistant using JBL Headphones app. You also get ambient and talk-through modes which let users talk to others without having to take out the earbuds. It has four microphones and one can charge the earbuds for 10 minutes to get two hours of playback. JBL Tune 130NC is available on Amazon for Rs 4,499.

OnePlus Buds Z2

Launched alongside the OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 (review) is a budget-friendly pair of wireless earbuds powered by 11mm drivers. These earbuds have really great audio quality and the active noise cancellation is pretty good as well.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 offer great value for money

Users also get a transparency mode and a battery that lasts up to five hours on a single charge if ANC is on with the case offering 24 hours of extra battery. The OnePlus Buds Z2 is compatible with the HeyMelody app and can be purchased for Rs 4,999.

Realme Buds Air 3

Realme Buds Air 3 is another great value-for-money pair of wireless earbuds which offers noise cancellation up to 42 decibels and a total playback time of 30 hours with the earbuds lasting up to 5.5 hours on a single charge with ANC on. Like the OnePlus Buds Z2, you also get transparency mode, EQ customisation and dual device connectivity.

Realme Buds Air 3 offers noise cancellation up to 42 decibels

The Realme Buds Air 3 offers IPX5 water resistance, comes with a low latency gaming mode and has two microphones that help reduce noise. It is available on both Amazon and Flipkart for Rs 3,999.

Flexnest Flexdubs

Flexnest is a company known for making premium fitness equipment like the Flexpad foldable treadmill (review). However, the Flexnest Flexdubs is an affordable pair of wireless earbuds that offers excellent active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that works well.

Flexnest Flexdubs is one of the best options if you are looking for earphones that block out background noise.

Powered by 10mm drivers, these earbuds offer decent audio quality for the price and come with gesture controls that work fine. The company claims that the Flexdubs can last up to five hours on a single charge. While there are better products available when it comes to audio and build quality, if you only care about ANC, the Flexdubs is one of the best options available for Rs 2,399.

Boat Airdopes 413ANC

Those on a tight budget can consider the Boat Airdopes 413ANC, which comes with Boats signature sound profile, active noise cancellation up to 25 decibels and ambient mode that lets you hear what’s happening around you without having to take out the earbuds.

Boat Airdopes 413ANC come with the company's signature sound profile.

It is powered by 10mm drivers and offers IPX4 water resistance. Boat Airdopes413ANC has two microphones and lasts up to five hours on a single charge with ANC on with the case offering up to 14 hours of additional music playback with ANC. You can purchase it from Amazon for Rs 2,499.