Best budget smartphones under Rs 7,500 – June 2018

Smartphones have moved on from being an object of desire to almost a necessity. Not everybody can afford premium smartphones or even mid-range devices for that matter. That doesn’t mean they should stay totally deprived of the smartphone magic. Thanks to advancements in technology, you get more than decent handsets at affordable rates. Let’s take a look at the best budget phones under Rs 7,500 that can give some mid-range devices a run for their money.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A (Rs 6,999)

Let’s start with the usual suspect, Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A. The basic handset from the popular Chinese OEM ticks most of the right boxes like a simple but elegant design, good quality 5-inch HD screen, decent processing hardware, 13MP rear camera with PDAF and 5MP selfie camera. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor and has a 3000mAh battery. It runs Android Nougat OS with MIUI 9 layer on top.

Redmi 5A costs Rs 6,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 128GB by means of a microSD card. One thing missing here is a fingerprint scanner but at that price point, not many would complain.

10.or E (Rs 6,699)

10.or E is easily the best all-round device in this list in terms of specifications and features. It is the only device of the lot that boasts of a full HD screen with 1,920 x 1,080 pixels stretched across a 5.5-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. It has 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded further with a microSD card. As for optics, it houses 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

10.or E has a polycarbonate body measuring 7.6 mm in thickness and weighs 159g. It packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood that keeps the device powered for over a day of standard usage. It runs near-stock Android Nougat, which is upgradable to Android Oreo. Things don’t get any better at Rs 6,699.

Infocus Vision 3 (Rs 5,999)

Infocus Vision 3 is now available (at the time of publishing) for thousand Rupees lower than its usual price tag of Rs 6,999. For just Rs 5,999, you get a 5.7-inch 18:9 minimum-bezels display with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution, resulting in 282 ppi pixel density. The handset runs on MediaTek MT6737H quad-core chipset clocked at 1.3GHz with 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The phone offers a dual camera setup at the back with 13MP+5MP sensors. For selfies and video calls, it houses a secondary 8MP camera at the front. It has a feature called ‘Dualfie’ that is pretty similar to Bothie camera mode found on flagship Nokia phones. Don’t expect miracles from the cameras but you get more than what you pay for.

Panasonic Eluga A4 (Rs 7,499)

This is another phone that covers all the basic needs under Rs 7,500. It is powered by a Mediatek MT6737 quad-core SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded further. Up front is a 5.2-inch HD screen with 2.5D curved glass. There’s a 13MP camera at the back and a 5MP selfie camera for photography. It runs Android Nougat OS.

The biggest selling point of Panasonic Eluga A4 is it’s mammoth 5000mAh battery that promises to power the device for well over a day. What’s more, you also get a rear mounted fingerprint scanner here.

Motorola Moto E4 (Rs 6,650)

This one’s for the brand conscious budget shopper. Moto E4 may not have the best of specs among the smartphones in this list but it does offer enough to justify its price tag of Rs 6,650. It is powered by a Mediatek MT6737 quad-core SoC ticking at 1.3GHz. RAM and expandable storage stand at 2GB and 16GB respectively. Camera figures are modest too with an 8MP primary shooter at the back and 5MP at the front to handle selfies.

The Moto E4 has a 5-inch HD screen with 1280 x 720 pixels and a fingerprint scanner below it. Battery backup stands at 2800mAh that should last a day of moderate usage. It currently runs Android Nougat 7.1.1.

