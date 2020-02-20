Redmi Note 8 to Motorola One Action: Best phones under Rs 10,000 in India

Best budget smartphones that are priced under Rs 10,000. Best budget smartphones that are priced under Rs 10,000.

Smartphones are continuing to become better and the improvement is not limited to the high-end segment only. Budget smartphones today are better than most mid-range and flagship devices that were launched four or five years ago. These devices now have better processors, higher RAM and storage, better cameras, and bigger batteries.

Towards the end of 2019, we discussed the trend we saw in the budget offerings of the year as well as prepared a list of budget devices that managed to stand out from the rest. We are in February 2020 now, and we are listing the best value for money deals you can avail at the budget devices priced under Rs 10,000.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 was launched for a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model. The phone received a positive review from our side and we even tagged it as the “budget king from Xiaomi“. It features 6.3-inch FHD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-rear camera setup, 13MP front camera, and 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

However, due to the impact of the Coronavirus on Xiaomi’s supply chain, the base model is “temporarily” priced Rs 500 higher than its original price. Users can get it for Rs 10,499 at Amazon India. We suggest you wait out the increased price of the base model or if you cannot wait any longer, the new price of the phone still justifies its value.

Realme 5s

The Realme 5s is available for a starting price at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model. In our review, we found out that Realme 5s is actually just the Realme 5 that has been repackaged with a new camera. However, the phone still makes a good option if you are looking to buy a Realme phone under Rs 10,000. The device features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad-rear camera setup, 13MP front camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Samsung Galaxy M30 did not impress a lot because of its price and the fact that the extra camera sensors on its back are just there for show. However, since the device received a price cut, the Galaxy M30 with its Super AMOLED display and sleek design looks like a nice deal now.

The phone retails at Rs 9,649 for the base model of 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, Exynos 7904 processor, 13MP + 5MP + 5MP triple rear camera setup, 16MP front camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support via USB Type-C.

Motorola One Action

In the One-series, Motorola started to come out with phones targetted at a single feature. In this line, the Motorola One Action came with a dedicated Action camera that is tilted at 90-degrees to shoot ultrawide videos while you hold the phone in vertical in one hand.

The Motorola One Action was launched for Rs 13,999 for the lone model of 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, however, the device received a price cut and now retails for Rs 9,999. It features a 6.3-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with 21:9 aspect ratio, Exynos 9609 chipset, 12MP + 5MP (depth sensor) + Action camera (117-degree ultrawide) triple rear camera setup, 12MP front camera, and 3,500mAh battery with 10W charging.

Vivo U10 and Vivo U20

Vivo’s online exclusive U-series currently has two phones — Vivo U10 and Vivo U20. Both the devices are value-for-money at their respective price points and you can read about their performance at our Vivo U10 review and the Vivo U20 review.

The Vivo U10 is available at Rs 8,990 for 3/32GB model and Rs 9,990 for 3/64GB model but users can avail Rs 500 off at both the models at Amazon. The Vivo U20 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model but currently available at Rs 9,990 at Amazon. Both the devices come with the triple-rear camera setup and 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The U10 comes with Snapdragon 665 processor and the Vivo U20 comes with Snapdragon 675 processor.

