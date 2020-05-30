Best budget phones in June 2020: Realme Narzo 10 to Moto G8 Plus and more

Phones that are “bang for buck” in the budget segment. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) Phones that are “bang for buck” in the budget segment. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

Indian consumers have a lot of options to select a smartphone in the budget segment. Smartphone manufacturers are leaving no stone unturned to capture the market share by launching devices that offer more bang for the buck. Phones in the budget segment are the ones that come with great specifications with a price tag that is not too heavy on the pocket.

Just like last year, we have seen a number of value for money budget offerings in 2020 as well. The average selling price has gone up a bit compared to the last year, but then it offers better cameras, better battery backup, faster processor, and flashier designs.

We are listing down best budget phones from brands like Redmi, Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Infinix as of June 2020 that are worth a look:

Poco X2: Rs 16,999

The highlights of the Poco X2 include a 120Hz LCD display with a pill-shaped hole punch to carry the 20MP+2MP dual-front facing cameras. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and sports 64MP quad-rear camera setup. Backed by a 4,500mAh battery, the Poco X2 is available at a starting price of Rs 16,999.

Realme 6: Rs 13,999

The Realme 6 sports a quad-rear camera setup. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) The Realme 6 sports a quad-rear camera setup. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal)

Starting at Rs 13,999, the Realme 6 has all the elements that make it a good option in the budget segment. The phone features a 90Hz punch-hole display, MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, and a 4,300mAh battery. The device also looks good with its comet design at the back and a form-factor that’s easy to hold in the hands.

Relame Narzo 10: Rs 11,999

Narzo 10 is a phone that looks stylish, but also a bit retro at the same time. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Narzo 10 is a phone that looks stylish, but also a bit retro at the same time. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Realme’s new device Narzo 10 qualifies as a good overall package for its price. The device looks good and features 48MP quad-rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and 5000mAh battery. You can read our review to find out if it’s the right device for you.

Vivo U20: Rs 11,990

Vivo U20 is not a fresh offering but it still offers value for money specs. The device now starts at Rs 11,990 and you can consider it for its balanced performance. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, features 16MP triple rear camera setup, and backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Rs 13,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro is the successor to the Redmi Note 8 Pro. (Express photo: Shruti Dhapola) Redmi Note 9 Pro is the successor to the Redmi Note 8 Pro. (Express photo: Shruti Dhapola)

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro is the latest entrants in its Redmi Note series. It comes packed with specifications that justify its starting price. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, features 48MP quad-rear camera setup, and is backed by a 5020mAh battery. The distinctive camera module at the back and center-aligned hole punch at the front make the device stand out from the rest.

Moto G8 Plus: Rs 13,999

Moto G8 Plus brings together the best of Motorola One Vision and the Motorola One Action. The phone starts at Rs 13,99 and packs a 48MP triple rear-camera setup including a dedicated Action Cam that is tilted at 90-degrees to capture wide-angle horizontal videos while you hold the phone vertically in one hand. It features 25MP selfie camera, 4000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 665 processor.

Samsung Galaxy M31: Rs 15,999

Samsung Galaxy M31 has a waterdrop-style notch, like the original Galaxy M30s. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

Samsung’s next-gen M-series device Galaxy M31 continues to be a “Paisa Vasool” device even in June 2020. The device sports an AMOLED screen, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, and 32MP selfie camera. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor and backed by a massive 6000mAh battery. It is available for a starting price of Rs 15,999.

Infinix S5 Pro: Rs 9,999

Priced at Rs 9,999, the S5 Pro comes with a motorised pop-up sensor and a full-screen display. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Priced at Rs 9,999, the S5 Pro comes with a motorised pop-up sensor and a full-screen display. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

This smartphone is the cheapest in our list at Rs 9,999. The Infinix S5 Pro brings a pop-up selfie camera under a price point that is almost too good to be true. The device has an average performance and packs MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 48MP triple rear camera setup, and 4000mAh battery.

