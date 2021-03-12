Best broadband plans with up to 150Mbps speed: ACT, JioFiber, Hathway, Airtel, and more

ACT Fibernet, JioFiber, Hathway, Airtel, and other broadband service providers are offering up to 150Mbps plans with unlimited data benefits. Some of the companies might be giving limited data, they are offering a good Wi-Fi connection. Companies like ACT, Jio and Airtel are also giving free access to OTT content, which makes the deal sweeter. If you are looking for up to 150Mbps speed plans with a lot of data, then check out the best broadband plans below.

Best broadband plans with up to 150Mbps speed

JioFiber broadband plans

Reliance Jio’s JioFiber just recently garnered the top spot in India’s fixed broadband speed rankings in Q4 2020. Jio doesn’t have a 50Mbps broadband plan and you either buy a 30Mbps or 100Mbps broadband plan. These are plans are available at very low prices compared to the competition and you get unlimited data as well.

The 30Mbps broadband plan will cost you Rs 399 on a monthly basis and the 100Mbps plan is priced at Rs 699. Do note that there is an additional GST charge on the plans, as per the site.

With JioFiber’s Rs 999 broadband plan, you will get free access to 14 video streaming apps and 150Mbps speed. The apps that you get for free are Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, LionsGate Play, ShemarooMe, Hoichoi, and more.

The mentioned JioFiber broadband plans offer a total of 3,300GB of data on a monthly basis. Once you exhaust the limit, you will still be able to browse the content, but at reduced internet speed.

Airtel Xstream broadband plans

Airtel Xstream doesn’t have a 150Mbps plan. You get 40Mbps, 100Mbps and 200Mbps broadband plans. The 100Mbps plan is listed on the site for Rs 799, which comes with unlimited data, complimentary access to Airtel Xstream Box. Users get free OTT content from Airtel’s Xstream app, which the company says includes 10,000 movies and shows.

The plan also comes with Airtel Thanks benefit, unlimited local and STD calls as well as free Shaw Academy subscription. The 40Mbps plan includes the same benefits and will cost you Rs 499.

Hathway broadband plans

Hathway has a 50Mbps plan and it will cost you Rs 2,550 for three months. You get unlimited data and there is no FUP limit. The 100Mbps broadband plan is priced at Rs 2,247, for which the company is giving unlimited data benefits. The mentioned price is for the 3 months.

There is also a 150 Mbps Hathway broadband plan, which ships with unlimited. The company hasn’t mentioned the data limit on the site, but it at least reveals that you get 5Mbps speed post exhaustion of provided data. The 150Mbps plan is priced at Rs 2,697 (for 3 months). You will have to pay extra for installation charges and taxes.

Tata Sky broadband plans

Tata Sky has 50Mbps, 100Mbps and 150 Mbps broadband plans. The 50Mbps plan can be purchased for Rs 1,797, which is the price for 3 months. The 100Mbps broadband plan from Tata Sky will cost Rs 850 per month. The 150Mbps plan is listed on the official site for Rs 950, which you will have to pay on a monthly basis. The prices are much cheaper than some of the broadband providers.

Tata Sky is giving unlimited data with these broadband plans. Do note that these plans are available in Mumbai and Delhi. The broadband plans for other cities are mostly in the same price range. As per the site, you don’t need to spend extra on the Wi-Fi router and installation. Additionally, you get 3,300GB of data and after exhaustion, you will get reduced speed. All the broadband plans from Tata Sky support a data rollover facility too.

ACT broadband plans

If you take ACT’s 150Mbps broadband plan (12-month pack), then you will be required to pay Rs 685 on a monthly basis, which is very cheap. You also get unlimited data, and access to Zee5, SonyLiv and other apps. If you don’t want to buy the yearly plan and would like to buy the monthly pack, then you will have to spend Rs 799. These plans are available in Delhi.

In Bengaluru, ACT offers the 50Mbps broadband plan at Rs 710 (500GB data), the 75Mbps plan at Rs 985 (750GB data) and 150Mbps at Rs 1,085 (1000GB data). Currently, the 100Mbps broadband plans are not available in major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi. ACT has 100Mbps plans in cities like Ahmedabad and Nellore, Andra Pradesh. The price starts from Rs 799 in Nellore and you only get 1000GB of data from this broadband service provider. In Ahemdabad, ACT is only giving 500GB of data.

Spectra broadband plans

Spectra doesn’t have a 150Mbps plan, but you will get good internet speed with 100Mbps broadband plan, which is a monthly plan. It is priced at Rs 799 (Plus 18 percent GST). The 100Mbps broadband plan offers only 500GB of total data. If you opt for a 6-month plan, then you get 1,000GB of data. As for its availability, Spectra’s broadband service is available in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai and other cities.