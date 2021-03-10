Best broadband plans with 100Mbps speed: Tata Sky, JioFiber, ACT, Airtel, and more

If you are working from home, you need a good Wi-Fi connection for a smooth workflow. Companies like Reliance Jio, ACT, Airtel, and Tata Sky are offering up to 100Mbps broadband plans at reasonable prices. If you need high-internet speed and a lot of data, then check out the best broadband plans below.

Best broadband plans with 100Mbps speed

Tata Sky broadband plans

Tata Sky offers a broadband service in most of the cities. The 100Mbps broadband plan from Tata Sky will cost Rs 850 per month. For three months, the price is Rs 2,400 and for six months, you will have to spend Rs 4,500.

You get unlimited data with the mentioned broadband plans and these are available in Mumbai and Delhi. The broadband plans for other cities are mostly in the same price range. Do note that these exclude landline service.

There are no additional charges on the Wi-Fi router and installation, as per Tata Sky’s official website. It is worth pointing out that there is a limit of 3,300GB of data and you will get reduced speed post exhaustion. The good thing is Tata Sky supports a data rollover facility.

JioFiber broadband plans

Reliance Jio introduced broadband service in the year 2020. It offers a Rs 699 monthly JioFiber broadband plan, which has 100Mbps internet speeds, unlimited data and voice calls. There will be an additional GST charge on the plans, as per the site.

It is worth mentioning that JioFiber also offers a Rs 999 broadband plan, which comes with free access to 14 video streaming apps and 150Mbps speed. The OTT apps that you will get are Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, LionsGate Play, ShemarooMe, Hoichoi, and more. You will get Netflix too if you buy the Rs 1,500 unlimited data broadband plan with 300Mbps speed.

All the JioFiber broadband plans come with 3,300GB of data on a monthly basis and after that, you will get reduced internet speed for browsing online.

ACT broadband plans

Currently, ACT isn’t offering 100Mbps broadband plans in major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi. ACT has 100Mbps plans in cities like Ahmedabad and Nellore, Andra Pradesh. The price starts from Rs 799 in Nellore and you only get 1000GB of data from this broadband service provider. The company is also offering access to Zee5 and SonyLiv apps. In Ahemdabad, ACT is only giving 500GB of data.

Airtel Xstream broadband plans

Airtel Xstream will cost Rs 799, which has unlimited data and up to 100Mbps speed. The company also bundles a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box, which gives free access to TV channels and OTT content from Airtel’s Xstream app, including 10,000 movies and shows. Users also get Airtel Thanks benefit, unlimited local and STD calls as well as free Shaw Academy subscription.

Hathway broadband plans

Hathway also offers 100Mbps broadband plans and the price starts from Rs 2,247. This is the price for 30 days and with all the 100Mbps plans, the company is giving unlimited data benefits. For the 3-month broadband plan, you need to pay Rs 2,247 and Rs 4,494 for 6 months. There is also a yearly 100Mbps broadband plan, which is priced at Rs 8,988.

Spectra broadband plans

Spectra also offers a good Wi-Fi connection, but it is a bit costly. The company has a 100Mbps broadband plan, which is priced at Rs 799 (Plus 18 percent GST) on a monthly basis. With this broadband plan, Spectra is only offering 500GB data, unlike other broadband service providers. With the 6-month plan, users will get 1000GB of data. Currently, Spectra’s broadband service is available in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai and other cities.