Coronavirus lockdown: Top broadband plans from Airtel, JioFiber, ACT Fibernet and more

COVID-19 has forced millions of employees to work from home. As a result, India’s network usage has seen a dramatic surge. Now more than ever, people rely on the internet to keep each other updated.

In order to keep your workflow is smooth, you need to have a good internet plan. So today we will take a look at the best broadband plan you can get during this lockdown.

Airtel

Airtel is currently one of the most reliable broadband network providers. But, it also has some of the most expensive plans currently available. In case you are looking for good data speeds, you can opt-in for the 1Gbps plan that will set you back Rs 3,999 per month. The VIP plan brings in unlimited internet access along with unlimited calls from the landline.

Apart from that, the users will also get Airtel Thanks benefits, which include Airtel XStream subscription, three months subscription to Netflix and a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime as well as Zee5.

And after this lockdown is lifted and you start going back to work, you can shift to a much more affordable plan, like the Rs 799 plan.

JioFiber

JioFiber recently launched in India and currently offers consumers with six different broadband plans. The network offers speeds of up to 1Gbps with their Platinum plan, which comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 per month. Unlike Airtel, this one does not offer unlimited data and comes with a capped data limit of 2,500GB. Apart from the data, it also offers customers access to unlimited calls across India, TV video calling and zero-latency gaming. It also comes with access to first day-first show movies and special Sports content.

ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet is not as expensive as JioFiber and Airtel, but at the same time, it also does not offer a plan with 1Gbps of data speeds. Instead of the 1Gbps plan, ACT customers can opt-in for the Rs 999 ACT Platinum Promo plan. Under this plan, the company offers its customers speeds of up to 150Mbps with a data FUP limit of 1,000GB. While it is not as good as 1Gbps offered by Airtel and JioFiber, it is sufficient for most of the casual users.

ACT Fibernet is also known for low-latency, which will result in seamless video conferences with your friends and colleges. In case your data consumption is more than 1,000GB per month, you can also choose to opt for the ACT Remarkable or ACT Phenomenal plans priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively. However, do note that spending that much amount would only get your more data as the speed would still be capped at 150Mbps.

Tata Sky broadband

Tata Sky broadband is not as popular as Airtel, JioFiber, or even ACT Fibernet. In case you use Tata Sky Broadband, we recommend getting the Rs 1,100 unlimited plan, under which the company provides customers with data download speeds of up to 100Mbps with no data caps.

BSNL

BSNL, just like Tata Sky and ACT Fibernet, does not provide customers with 1Gbps broadband plans. We recommend users getting the Rs 1,999 plan, called CS55. Under this plan, the company offers customers 200Mbps of data download speeds with a FUP of 1.5TB. Once you exceed the 1.5TB of FUP data, the company will drop the speeds from 200Mbps to 2Mbps. Consumers getting this plan will also be offered unlimited voice calling across India.

