Want Netflix, Amazon Prime for free? Here are the best broadband, postpaid plans for this

Netflix, Amazon Prime Free Subscriptions Broadband, Postpaid Plans: The telecom industry has turned extremely competitive since the introduction of Reliance Jio in the market a few years ago. All of the major operators are offering customers unlimited data benefits at extremely competitive prices. Apart from this, the companies are also providing users benefits like complimentary access to their own content apps like Airtel TV, Vodafone Play, JioTV and more.

To lure customers to their services many companies have started offering consumers free access to OTT (Over-The-Top) services like Netflix and Amazon Prime with a number of their plans. Today we have curated a list of broadband and postpaid plans you can opt for to get a free subscription to Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Airtel: How to claim free Netflix and Amazon Prime

Airtel was the first telecom operator to offer its consumers a one-year free Amazon Prime membership. The company offers this to all of its postpaid subscribers who have opted for the company’s myPlan Infinity postpaid plan priced over Rs 499.

To claim the offer consumers can go to the company’s My Airtel app and claim it under the offers tab. Apart from its postpaid members the company also offers free Prime membership to its V-Fiber broadband subscribers who have opted for plans above Rs 1,099.

The company recently also started offering its users a three month Netflix subscription free of cost under its ‘Thank You’ campaign. The company is offering this plan to all postpaid users who have tariff plans of Rs 499 or more. Under this plan, users get access to single screen SD quality Netflix.

Vodafone: How to claim free Netflix and Amazon Prime

Vodafone now also offers users a free Amazon Prime membership on all its plans priced at Rs 399 or more. To avail the benefit eligible users just have to open the company’s ‘My Vodafone’ app and press the Amazon Prime offer banner to get the promotional code that they can use on Amazon.

Just like Airtel, Vodafone also offers its customers a free three-month Netflix subscription. Those on Red International plans will get some access to free Netflix. For instance, in our case the Netflix subscription was free for two months on the Red International+ Rs 1299 plan. However, this offer has been made available only to the customers who have purchased the Rs 1,999 RED postpaid plan. Subscribers of the company’s Rs 2,999 RED postpaid plan get a full year of Netflix free of cost.

BSNL: How to claim free Netflix and Amazon Prime

BSNL, unlike Airtel and Vodafone, doesn’t offer users Netflix subscriptions. The company only offers consumers access to Amazon Prime on a number of its broadband and postpaid plans. Under this, all postpaid users with postpaid plans priced over Rs 399 will be able to avail one year worth of free Amazon Prime subscription.

BSNL broadband users with a monthly rental of above Rs 745 will also be able to avail this offer. If you meet the mentioned requirements you can visit the company’s official website and click on the ‘BSNL Amazon Offer’ banner. After that they will be required to fill in their details, which after being submitted will provide users with an OTP, which can be used to activate the offer on Amazon’s website.