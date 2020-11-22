Five Bluetooth-enabled portable speakers for casual listening

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom and Tribit StormBox Micro (Image: Amazon India)

Bluetooth speakers have become very popular over the past few years. Almost every urban household has at least one Bluetooth speaker in their homes. The reason behind them becoming a go-to option is its portability. People like to just place them anywhere in their home whether it’s while chilling on the balcony, playing some music in the room, or connecting to a laptop for a movie session for a few people. They don’t take up so much space and can be handy for a short trip as well. There are plenty of Bluetooth speakers available these days. Here are a few options you may consider as per your budget.

JBL Go

Starting with the most affordable of the Bluetooth speakers on the list, JBL Go is as portable as it gets. The square-shaped Bluetooth speaker comes in multiple colour options. It has five physical buttons on the top including an increase/decrease volume, to receive calls. Users will get a total of five hours of playtime on a single charge. It can be used as a ‘work from home’ companion as well as people can attend calls with it as well. You can also summon Google Assistant or Siri by long-pressing the play button. It is available for Rs 1,699 on Amazon.

Sony SRS-XB12

Sony SRS-XB12 may not be as light as the JBL Go but it is equally compact with a cylindrical shape. The compact Bluetooth speaker offers 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. It has an IP67 rating making it water-resistant, dustproof and rustproof. The bass isn’t too much but it is balanced considering the size of the device. On the back, there are a few buttons to play/pause, increase/decrease volume, or pair a new device wirelessly. You can make calls with it in HD and summon voice assistant as well. It is currently priced at Rs 3,490 on Amazon. There are a few colour options available too.

Sony SRS-XB12 Sony SRS-XB12

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom may not be an easily recognisable name when it comes to sound products in India but it offers one of the best Bluetooth speakers in this range. It is the heaviest on the list weighing 599 grams. It does not have a call option. There are two big buttons in the front to increase/decrease volume. It offers 10 hours of playtime on a full charge. It is water-resistant and can qualify as an outdoor speaker owing to the loud music it offers. If you have two of these, you have the option of connecting the two for a better sound experience. It is currently available for Rs 5,061 on Amazon, just a little more than the Rs 5,000 mark.

Samsung Level Box Slim

Samsung Level Box Slim is a pretty simple Bluetooth speaker at Rs 3,990. You don’t get the call option or a heavily boosted bass. It has a simple tablet-lie design with four physical buttons on the top. It is water-resistant and offers a balanced sound signature. It is available in blue colour on Amazon at Rs 3,990.

JBL Go and Samsung Level Box Slim JBL Go and Samsung Level Box Slim

Tribit StormBox Micro

Tribute StormBox Micro is a Bluetooth speaker option that offers more in a compact form factor. It is extremely portable, meaning you can mount it to your cycle, backpack, or just carry it around in a slightly larger pocket. It offers an ample amount of bass, eight hours of playtime, has an IP67 rating. The two additional features are that it has Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB C port. You can also connect two of these two to get what the company calls the TWS (Truly Wireless) stereo sound. Despite packing so much under the hood, it is currently available for Rs 3,679 on Amazon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.