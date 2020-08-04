Best battery smartphones to buy during Amazon Prime Day sale

Here we are going to take a look at big battery smartphones that you can get during the Amazon Prime Day sale. (Image: Samsung) Here we are going to take a look at big battery smartphones that you can get during the Amazon Prime Day sale. (Image: Samsung)

Amazon will kick off its Prime Day sale starting August 6. During the sale, customers will be offered discounts and offers on multiple product categories including smartphones. If you were out in the market looking for a new smartphone this might be the correct time to do so. Here we are going to take a look at big battery smartphones that you can get during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung launched its Galaxy M31s in India last month and the phone is set to go on sale during the Prime Day sale. The device comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and reverse charging. It starts at Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 21,499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Apart from the massive battery, the device features a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and is powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 processor. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top. The device features a 64MP quad camera setup on the back and a hole-punch on the front.

Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi just launched its Redmi 9 Prime smartphone in India starting at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available during the Amazon Prime Day sale at 10 AM as a part of an early access sale. The Redmi 9 Prime is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. But keep in mind that the company is only bundling a 10W charger in-box.

Apart from the charging prowess, the Redmi 9 Prime sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered bu the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The device features a quad camera setup on the back and an 8MP single sensor on the front.

Honor 9A

Honor 9A just like the Redmi 9 Prime and the Samsung Galaxy M31s will be going on sale for the first time during the Amazon Prime Day sale. It is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22. It sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor to take selfies.

Vivo V19

Vivo V19 features a 4,500mAh battery with support for the company’s own 33W FlashCharge 2.0 support. The device is currently priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 27,990 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The device sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. It comes with a 48MP quad camera setup. On the front, it features a dual camera setup (32MP + 8MP).

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro is currently priced at Rs 19,990 and comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine fast charging technology. It sports a 6.38-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The device comes with a 48MP quad camera setup on the back and features a 32MP sensor on the front to take selfies.

