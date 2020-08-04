Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best audio product deals to watch out for

Oppo Enco W31 during the Amazon Prime Day sale will be made available at Rs 3,499 with a discount of Rs 500. (Image: Oppo) Oppo Enco W31 during the Amazon Prime Day sale will be made available at Rs 3,499 with a discount of Rs 500. (Image: Oppo)

Amazon will be holding its Prime Day sale on August 6, which will go on till August 7. During the sale, the company will be offering discounts on various products like earphones, speakers and more. With most of us currently working from home due to the COVID-19 situation, a lot of us require some sort of music to cut out of the home environment and focus on work. And this seems the best time to purchase any audio products you want.

Here we will be listing a few amazing audio products that you can get during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Oppo Enco W31

Oppo Enco W31 during the Amazon Prime Day sale will be made available at Rs 3,499 with a discount of Rs 500. Customers purchasing the device with an HDFC Bank card will be able to get an instant discount of up to 10 per cent. The earphones come with two music modes: Balance mode and Bass mode, and also feature AI-enabled noise cancellation. The company claims that they can provide playback of 15 hours on a single charge.

Also Read: Best phones with big battery available during Amazon Prime Day sale

XECH Speaker Pods

The XECH speaker pods will be made available at Rs 3,499. These are a unique pair of truly wireless earphones as they double as a portable speaker. The portable speaker can output sound of up to 3W and can connect using Bluetooth 5.0 technology. and EDR. The earpods feature touch sensitive controls and come with an IPX4 rating.

The speakers on this one feature an output of 10W. (Image: Amazon) The speakers on this one feature an output of 10W. (Image: Amazon)

XECH Speaker Pods XL

If you want a larger pair of speakers, then XECH does offer an XL version of its Speaker Pods, which will be made available for Rs 4,999. The speakers on this one feature an output of 10W. Thanks to the larger footprint they also feature a larger battery, which the company claims to provide over 100 hours of runtime on a single charge. These also feature Bluetooth 5.0, EDR, touch controls and an IPX4 rating.

Also Read: On Amazon Prime Day, here are some interesting deals for members; find out

Altec Lansing MZW300-BLK

Altec Lansing is a well known audio brand and their MZW300-BLK are a budget pair of wireless headphones you can get. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, they will be made available at Rs 999. However, they will only be made available in the Blue colour and not the Black colour as that one is out of stock. They are quite comfortable and light pair of over the ear headphones. They have nice sound quality thanks to their 40mm neodymium drivers. The company claims they provide six hours of battery life on a single charge.

Dipinsure Robust 500 Wireless Headphones

Dipinsure Robust 500 are available at Rs 2,199 and a pair of On-Ear wireless headphones. They come with 3D stereo sound support with noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5 support. They come with an IPX5 rating for water resistance and feature a 500mAh battery, with which the company claims the headphones can provide a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd