Best annual prepaid recharge plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and BSNL

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL Prepaid Recharge Plans: Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio and BSNL are four of the largest telecom service providers in India, all of whom are offering their customers some of the cheapest tariff plans in the world.

All of these were recently locked in a tariff war, lowering prices of their services day by day. Most recharge plans in India now come with unlimited calling, SMS and data benefits at prices people could not have expected to see a few years ago.

Here’s a list of the best prepaid annual recharge plans that you can currently purchase, which have a much higher cost, but also come with a longer validity, at times a whole year.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,699 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio offers its customers 1.5GB of daily 4G data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS with a validity of 365 days for Rs 1,699. The plan offers total a total data benefit of 547.5GB during its tenure. When the daily FUP of 1.5GB data is exceeded customers will be able to access the internet with a speed of 64Kbps.

The plan also provides customers with free access to its data-driven free apps like Jio TV, Jio Money, and more. To get this plan you will have to become a Jio Prime member, which will cost you an additional Rs 99 per year. This will take your total cost to Rs 1,798 to get these benefits.

Vodafone Rs 1,499 prepaid plan

Vodafone also offers a yearly plan at Rs 1,499, however, it is available in the Mumbai circle only. If you reside anywhere outside of Mumbai, you won’t be able to purchase this plan. Under the Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge plan Vodafone offers its customers unlimited calls within the country, 1GB of 4G/3G data per day and 100 daily SMSes.

The plan comes with a validity of 365 days. Now, Vodafone also offers its customers truly unlimited calls as it recently removed FUP limitations for all its customers. Consumers purchasing this plan will be able to get free access to the company’s Vodafone Play App that offers digital content like live TV, movies, songs and more.

BSNL Rs 1,699 prepaid plan

BSNL just like Reliance Jio offers a 365 days long term prepaid plan dubbed Diwali Dhamaka at Rs 1,699. Under the Rs 1,699 plan, BSNL offers its customers unlimited local and national calling facilities, free national roaming and 100 daily SMSs.

It also offers customers 2GB of daily data, which if completely consumed will drop speeds to 80Kbps. Additionally, the company offers its customers free caller tune service with the option of unlimited song changes. Unlike Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone, BSNL doesn’t offer its customers any kind of access to digital content.

Airtel Rs 509 prepaid plan

We weren’t able to find any prepaid plans from Airtel that offer a validity of 365 days. The prepaid plan with the highest validity we were able to find was its Rs 509 plan, which comes with a validity period of 90 days.

Under the Rs 509 plan customers will get unlimited calling facilities along with 1.4GB of daily 4G/3G/2G data and 100 daily SMSes. The customers also get access to all of Airtel’s online content apps like Airtel TV, Wynk Music, etc.