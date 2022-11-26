HIIT Down Dog to Strava: Best Android apps to help you stay fit

In this fast-paced world, most of us want to stay fit but usually don’t have the time to go to the gym. But your Android phone can help given the number of apps that offer fitness support. These apps help you keep track of various health parameters like sleep, heart rate, distance cycled, how much you work out and more. Some fitness apps also encourage you to build habits and offer a deep insight into your vitals. But finding an app that tracks your fitness and suits your daily needs can be a hassle. Here’s our list of the best apps on Android that can help you stay healthy and track your overall fitness.

HIIT | Down Dog

If you are tired of pre-recorded workouts telling what you do, then ‘HIIT | Down Dog’ might interest you, though keep in mind that you will have to pay for the subscription once your two-week-long free trial expires. The app has more than a thousand different exercises, so it may take you a while before you repeat your workout. ‘HIIT | Down Dog’ helps you burn your body fat and build muscle, with each exercise featuring a dedicated video.

You can even customise various parameters of your workout like set how long you want to workout for, changing exercise length and more. It also lets users combine different exercises like creating a mix of core, glutes, legs, upper body and aerobics.

Depending on what part of your body you want to work out for, the app lets you choose from level 0 to level 3. You can also choose various practice types like rotation, progression, tabata and circuits. Some other useful options that you can choose from include explanation levels, music and voice. This remains one of the best workout apps available on the Android ecosystem.

Strava

Strava is one of the most popular fitness tracking apps on the Google Play Store. It supports several activities like running, riding, walking, hiking, CrossFit to name a few. You can also download and save routes so you can track your workouts even in places where the mobile network is weak or unavailable. To start a workout, simply head over to the ‘Record’ tab and choose the activity you are about to start. Strava can help you track various parameters like the distance covered, the time elapsed and your average pace.

When you end your workout, you can leave comments on how it was and see your route on the map. The app also focuses on socialising workouts and encourages you to challenge your friends and other people. You can also participate in group activities if you are tired of working out alone.

In case you want to check out past activities, weekly intensity and monthly fitness reports, simply head over to the ‘You’ tab. The app also offers a premium subscription and gives you access to additional features like the ability to plan and discover routes, training log, injury prevention and recovery and heart rate data. Strava integrates with third-party services like FitBit and Garmin and is compatible with thousands of devices.

Seven

Seven is really handy if you don’t have time and want to exercise for a few minutes. Depending on your goal, you can choose from categories like lose weight, get started, get fit, be challenged and more. Each category has different workouts which can be completed in seven minutes. You can also engage in group workouts and group challenges in case you are bored of working out alone. The ‘My Plan’ tab offers three plans to choose from – lose weight, get strong and get fit.

Depending on what you choose, the app recommends workouts you should do every day and even lets you choose the difficulty level. It is great for those who cannot spend hours in the gym and want to work out whenever they can. However, if you want access to personalised workout plans and trainers, you will have to buy a subscription.

Adidas Training: HIIT Workouts

If you want to build muscle, get fit, lose weight or stay healthy, the Adidas training app might appeal to you. From the ‘Progress’ tab, you can track all your training statistics and check out your recent workouts. The app lets users work out with or without equipment and even comes with detailed instructions in video format that can guide them through exercises.

Users can choose from over 180 plus exercises, with training plans designed to achieve different objectives like weight loss, strength, abs and many more. You can also do Tabata and HIIT workouts to burn calories faster followed by yoga workouts to recover. If you buy the premium subscription, the app will let you create custom workouts, set the duration, bookmarks workouts and gives access to advanced statistics including a heat map of which areas you are working out most.

Nike Training Club: Fitness

Nike Training Club is another useful app that encourages you to stay fit by letting you manage your cardio and bodyweight workout amongst other things. Users can also set goals and choose their workout from a wide range of available programs.

You can also track all your workouts, schedule them and do exercises with minimal to no equipment. The app also supports workouts by body part, so you can easily focus on the part you want to tone. With over 190 workouts to choose from, the app also has links to blogs, podcasts and articles. The only issue is that users have to download the workouts to their phones before being able to follow them, but that shouldn’t be an issue for most people.