Vivo X21: Top five alternatives currently available in India

Best alternatives for Vivo X21 in India Best alternatives for Vivo X21 in India

Vivo X21 with 6GB of RAM and in-display fingerprint scanner has been launched in India at a price of Rs 35,990. Specs-wise, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 2.2GHz and 128GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The handset sports a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with 2,280 x 1,080 pixels Full HD+ resolution.

In terms of optics, it houses 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras. Up front is a 12MP selfie shooter. It runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It measures 154.45×74.78×7.37mm in dimensions and weighs 156 g including a 3200mAh battery. That’s Vivo’s side of the storty. In case you are wondering what the competition for the new kid on the block looks like, here are five smartphones that can be more than viable alternatives for Vivo X21.

OnePlus 6 (Rs 34,999 onwards)

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 has a similar 6.28-inch AMOLED screen featuring 2,280 x 1,080 Full HD+ resolution. But OnePlus 6 has an edge over Vivo X21, courtesy of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Also, it runs on a more powerful Snapdragon 845 processor that justifies the price tag well. OnePlus 6 starts at Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and goes up to Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset measures 7.8mm in thickness and weighs 177 g. On paper, it seems to beat Vivo X21 with 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras and a 16MP selfie camera. It packs a 3,300mAh battery.

Honor 10 (Rs 32,999)

Honor 10 Honor 10

Honor 10 sports 5.84-inch Full HD+ (2,280 x 1,080 pixels) screen, resulting in 80% screen to body ratio. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Since it sports a smaller screen in addition to a 3,400mAh battery, the power consumption is expected to be lower. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also flaunts a stunning glass back resulting in premium looks. It features 16MP+24MP dual camera sensors and 24MP selfie sensor. The Phone runs Android Oreo with EMUI 8.1 on top.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (Rs 29,990)

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ offers 16MP+8MP dual selfie cameras. But the back houses a single 16MP rear camera with a f/1.7 aperture. The Galaxy A8+ has an edge over Vivo X21, courtesy of IP68 certified dust and water resistance. It sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display. Design-wise, it flaunts a compact design as well as mono speaker grill on the aluminium frame. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 29,990.

Nokia 7 Plus (Rs 25,999)

The reason we have included the Nokia 7 Plus in this list is because the X21 has exactly the same processing hardware (Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset ticking at 2.2GHz), but with 2GB extra RAM. The Nokia 7 Plus runs stock Android Oreo experience out of the box. Thanks to Google’s Android One initiative, you are guaranteed Android updates for two years since its launch. Other than a classy design, it has a 6″ full HD+ display with narrow bezels, 4GB RAM and Adreno 512 GPU for graphics. In terms of optics, it houses a 12MP+13MP dual rear sensors and 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 3,800mAh battery. A good all-round device with as much processing power as the Vivo X21 but for Rs 10,000 less.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (Rs 29,999)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

If design is all you prefer, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is a great alternative for Vivo X21. It flaunts a gorgeous-looking 5.99-inch (2,160 x 1,080 pixels) Full HD+ screen with thin bezels on the front. What’s more, it measures 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm in dimensions. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. Furthermore, it packs 128GB of internal storage and 3,400mAh battery. The device houses a 12MP main camera and 5MP selfie shooter with facial recognition support. It still runs Android Nougat 7.1 though with MIUI on top.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd