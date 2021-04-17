There are a wide variety of phones in the market. So, if you need a great gaming or an all-rounder, or a better camera phone, you will get it. We have made a list of smartphones that offer good enough gaming, camera, general performance and battery life at a reasonable price. So, if you are on a lookout for an all rounder phone under Rs 30,000, you can check out the list below. It includes OnePlus Nord 5G, Realme X7 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and more.

Best all rounder phones to buy in India under Rs 30,000

Poco M3

Poco M3 is one of the best all rounder phones in the market. It is a feature-packed smartphone and will cost you Rs 10,999 via Flipkart. For the price, you get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. With a 6,000mAh battery, a big 6.53-inch FHD+ screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and stereo speakers, you will get good enough gaming or general performance. In this price range, it is worth pointing out that you will rarely find a dual speaker system. It features a USB Type-C port as well as an IR blaster. For photography, there is a 48MP triple rear camera setup. It offers support for 18W fast charging, but the company ships a 10W fast charger.

Samsung Galaxy F41 at Rs 14,999

Samsung Galaxy F41 is a good smartphone and is for those who are looking for a smartphone under Rs 15,000. If you don’t want to buy a Xiaomi, Realme or a Poco phone, then this Galaxy F41 could be your best bet. At Rs 14,999, users get 64GB storage, a 6,000mAh battery, an AMOLED display, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie camera and more. This could be a device for those who just want a phone that can remain alive for nearly two days, and offer good enough general performance and decent camera shots.

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 in India. It is important to note that this is not a 5G phone, but you get a lot of other features. These include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 chipset, a 4,500mAh battery, a 6.4 AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, and good enough cameras. You will rarely see a 65W charger in this price range. Having a 65W charger is just great as it doesn’t take much time to top up the phone’s battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at Rs 18,999

If you are looking for a good phone under Rs 20,000, then you can check out Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphone. You will get better camera performance on this phone in comparison to the Realme 8 Pro. There is a quad rear camera setup, including a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor. You also get stereo speakers, a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR10 support and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. All in all, you will get slightly better overall performance with this device.

Poco X3 Pro at Rs 18,999

Poco X3 Pro was just recently launched in India and it is priced at Rs 18,999. It is powered by a Snapdragon 860 processor, which is more powerful than the chipsets offered by some other phones in the same price range. The mid-range phone even has a big 5,160mAh battery, a 33W fast charger, dual speakers, and a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It offers support for HDR10 certification too. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Mi 10i at Rs 20,999

If you can spend more than Rs 20,000, then Mi 10i would be a better choice than the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It offers stereo speakers, a 120Hz adaptive sync refresh rate display, and an inbuilt cooling system. It is powered by the 8nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which is paired with Adreno 619 GPU. Other features include a 6.7-inch display, a 108MP quad rear camera setup, a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and more.

OnePlus Nord 5G at Rs 29,999

OnePlus Nord 5G has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which can handle anything heavy titles and other resource-heavy tasks quite well. The handset features a 90Hz refresh rate display for smoother transitions, stereo speakers, and an internal cooling system. The OnePlus Nord also sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, which is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sheet. OnePlus ships the device with a 30W fast charger, which can quickly fill up the 4,115mAh battery.

Realme X7 Pro at Rs 29,999

Realme X7 Pro is currently one of the best phones under Rs 30,000. You can buy it for good gaming performance, and battery life. The device can even take some great camera samples. It comes with a heat dissipation system, including a vapour chamber to cool down the core temperature of the device. The mid-range device has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is one of the few mid-range phones to ship with a 65W fast charger.