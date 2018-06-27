Best affordable Ultra HD 4K Smart TVs under Rs 40000 you can buy in June 2018

From the likes of Vu, Mitashi to Micromax, Kodak: We take you through our list of top 4K Smart TVs to purchase under Rs 40000 this month From the likes of Vu, Mitashi to Micromax, Kodak: We take you through our list of top 4K Smart TVs to purchase under Rs 40000 this month

Previously, we saw the list of best budget smart TVs you can buy under Rs 20000 in India. But if you want to go for an Ultra HD, 4K Smart TV under Rs 40000, there is a plethora of options available out there. Smart TVs also offer support for apps that you normally access on your smartphones. On top of that, they also have built-in Wi-Fi and other smart features that we have discussed below. We take you through our list of top 4K Smart TVs to purchase under Rs 40000 this month.

Vu Android 109cm 43SU128 Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [43-inch] (Rs 36999)

Vu Android 109cm 43SU128 Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV is up for grabs on Flipkart for Rs 36999. It sports a 43-inch screen and runs Android 7.0 OS. Hence, you can easily access apps like YouTube, Netflix etc. Powering this TV is a quad-core processor coupled with 2.5GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. It supports DTS and Dolby sound technology for a surround sound experience.

Vu Android 109cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [43-inch] supports DTS and Dolby sound technology for a surround sound experienceVu also packs a smart remote that enables users to control their TV using voice commands. It also has a shortcut button to access video streaming apps like Netflix. In terms of audio, it supports a total audio output of 20W. The standard connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet port and a built-in Wi-Fi.

Mitashi 123.19cm MiDE050v03 FS Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [49-inch] (Rs 37999)

Mitashi’s 49-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV is currently available for purchase on Flipkart at Rs 37999. But hey! You can further avail Rs 15000 off on exchange of your old TV. Featuring a 49-inch UHD 4K display, it supports ACE-PROUC Engine claiming to offer better picture quality with deep blacks. Since it is a smart TV that runs Android operating system, you can surf the internet and download apps via Google Play Store. Its screen supports 280 nits brightness and contrast ratio of 5500:1.

Mitashi 123.19cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV runs Android operating system so that you can surf the internet and download apps via Google Play Store Mitashi 123.19cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV runs Android operating system so that you can surf the internet and download apps via Google Play Store

Inside is a CA53 processor, 1GB DDR3 RAM and 8GB internal memory. As for audio, it delivers a total speaker output of 20W RMS. Mitashi Smart LED TV also bundles an air mouse. On the connectivity front, it offers 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet RJ45, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and 3.5mm headphone jack.

TCL 124.5 cm P2 L49P2US 4K UHD LED Smart TV [49-inch] (Rs 37990)

TCL 124.5 cm P2 L49P2US 4K UHD LED Smart TV [49-inch] packs a 64-bit quad-core A53 processor, which is accompanied by 1.5GB DDR3 RAM and 8GB internal memoryTCL P2 L49P2US 4K UHD LED Smart TV is currently listed on Amazon at a price of Rs 37990. It flaunts a 49-inch display bearing a contrast ratio of 4000:1. Internally, it packs a 64-bit quad-core A53 processor, which is accompanied by 1.5GB DDR3 RAM and 8GB internal memory. The TV comes preloaded with several apps. Furthermore, it supports Dolby audio surround sound technology. It flaunts a metal frame and offers connectivity options like 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and a VGA connector along with Wi-Fi.

Micromax 106cm 42C0050UHD Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [42-inch] (Rs 34999)

Micromax 106cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [42 inch] supports voice controlFlipkart is selling Micromax 106cm 42-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV for Rs 34,999. It sports a 42-inch screen and runs Android operating system. The box speaker on the TV should be able to offer a good-quality bass, and 5 band equaliser allows users to customise the sound settings according to their requirements. It houses a dual-core processor under the hood, and equips 2GB DDR3 RAM. It supports voice control and offers connectivity options like 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, 1 Ethernet RJ45, Wi-Fi and a VGA connector.

Kodak 124cm 50UHDXSMART Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [50-inch] (Rs 33999)

Kodak 124cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [50-inch] comes pre-loaded with apps like YouTube, Twitter, Gmail etcThis 50-inch Kodak 124cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV can be purchased at a price of Rs 33,999 on Flipkart. It sports a dual-core 1.4GHz processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory under the hood. The 4K LED panel is claimed to offer 500 nits brightness and 178-degree viewing angle. It comes pre-loaded with apps like YouTube, Twitter, Gmail etc. It features connectivity options like 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, 1 Ethernet port and 3.5mm audio jack.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd