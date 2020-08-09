The best affordable Android smartphones under Rs 15,000 in August 2020

Best budget smartphones under Rs. 15,000 (Express Photos) Best budget smartphones under Rs. 15,000 (Express Photos)

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced everyone to work from home. During these testing times having a smartphone has almost become a necessity to do your office work, content creation, consuming OTT content (such as Netflix, Prime Video), taking classes on video-conferencing apps like Zoom, Google Meet, JioMeet, and others.

In the budget price bracket of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, it is a crowded market with tens of smartphones launching every week with similar features. If you are looking for a smartphone that can fulfill all the above-mentioned needs in this segment, here’s a look at five such devices that can fit your pocket.

POCO M2 Pro

Launched in July 2020, POCO M2 Pro’s base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage priced at Rs 13,999 whereas the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. The storage is expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card. It has a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. POCO M2 Pro has a massive 5,000 mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. It is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone features an in-screen camera on the front that includes a 16MP image sensor. On the rear panel, the phone includes a 48MP quad-camera setup. The phone includes a primary 48MP image sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Realme 6i

Realme 6i was launched in the previous month with a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM model and Rs 14,999 for the top-end 6GB RAM model which is expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card. The Realme 6i is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and the company claims that it will be able to offer immersive gaming experience to the users. It has a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate which is a major add-on in this range. Its 4,300 mAh battery also supports 30W fast charge. However, there is a 20W fast charger included in the box. The Realme 6i comes with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens at the back panel. On the front, the phone includes a 16MP camera.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Launched earlier this year, Redmi Note 9 Pro’s base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available for Rs 14,999. It has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor which is decent for gaming as well. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 16MP. It also has a 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Samsung M21

Samsung M21’s base variant with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage (expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card) is currently priced at Rs 13,999. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity U cut to house a 20MP front-facing camera. On the rear, it has got a triple camera setup with a primary 48MP camera, 8MP Ultra-wide, and 5 MP depth camera. It has an Exynos 9611 processor backed by a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Vivo Y30

Launched in the previous month, Vivo Y30’s base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available at Rs 14,999. This smartphone’s storage is also expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card. On the back, it has a 13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-camera module. It has a 6.47-inch Full HD+display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution which also houses an 8MP front camera on the left. It runs on a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. It does not support fast-charging.

