Best affordable 6GB RAM phones to buy in India in June 2018

6GB RAM smartphones are on the rise these days. We have recently come across many smartphone brands in India that are aiming to grow their presence in the affordable, mid-range smartphone segment. As a result, people have been looking for some of the best affordable 6GB RAM phones to buy. In this article, we have mentioned some of the best smartphones with 6GB RAM across different price segments. From OnePlus 6 to Oppo Realme 1, here is the list of best affordable 6GB RAM phones to buy in India.

Best 6GB RAM smartphones under Rs 35000

OnePlus 6 (Rs 34,999)

OnePlus 6 is one of the best 6GB RAM smartphones in the Indian market. It has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with equally powerful Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch minimum-bezels full HD+ 19:9 screen with a notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. OnePlus 6 gets a 16MP+20MP dual rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The handset runs Oxygen OS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and packs a 3300mAh battery under the hood. OnePlus 6 costs Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Honor 10 (Rs 32,999)

Best 6GB RAM phones: Honor 10 sports 5.84-inch 2280 x 1080 Full HD+ IPS screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Honor 10 does one better than the OnePlus 6 given that it costs Rs 2000 lesser and offers double the storage (128GB). Secondly, it flaunts a stunning design and is just about compact for one-handed use. Honor 10 sports 5.84-inch 2280 x 1080 Full HD+ IPS screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Inside is a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, which also powers Huawei P20 Pro (Rs 64999). It sports 16MP+24MP dual rear sensors and 24MP selfie sensor. The device runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android Oreo and packs 3400mAh battery.

Best 6GB RAM smartphones under Rs 30000

Honor View 10 (Rs 29,999)

Best 6GB RAM phones: Honor View 10 sports a tall 5.99-inch 18:9 Full HD+ panel. It features a 13MP + 20MP dual rear cameras and a 13MP selfie camera.

If you are not too keen on a notch display but interested in the processing power of the Honor 10 and would like to save a few thousand Rupees at the same time, you should consider the Honor View 10. The handset is priced under Rs 30000 and packs the same HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset. Honor View 10 sports a tall 5.99-inch 18:9 Full HD+ panel. It features a 13MP + 20MP dual rear cameras and a 13MP selfie camera. Honor View 10 costs Rs 29,999 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (Rs 27,990)

Best 6GB RAM phones: Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) has a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with 2220 x 1080 pixels resolution. What's more, the handset is IP68 rated water and dust resistant.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is the company’s first smartphone to feature a dual (16MP + 8MP) selfie camera. And if you prefer a bigger brand name, it’s the phone you have to consider. The rear houses a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) has a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with 2220 x 1080 pixels resolution. What’s more, the handset is IP68 rated water and dust resistant. With 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) now retails for Rs 27990.

Oppo F7 (Rs 26,990)

Best 6GB RAM phones: Oppo F7 features and specifications include a 6.23-inch 19:9 Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) notch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Oppo F7 “Selfie Expert” features 6GB RAM at the price of Rs 26990. So if you are looking for a phone selling at a competitive price and offering one of the best selfie cameras for the price, Oppo F7 is a pretty good option. Apart from 6GB RAM, the key attraction of Oppo F7 has to be a 25MP selfie camera. Another standard set of Oppo F7 features and specifications includes a 6.23-inch 19:9 Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) notch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and packs a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. It has a 128GB expandable storage. Oppo F7 houses a 16MP main camera and carries a 3400mAh battery.

Best 6GB RAM smartphone under Rs 25000

Motorola Moto X4 (Rs 24,999)

Best 6GB RAM phones: Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 screen. Furthermore, it runs a near-stock Android software experience (upgradable to Android Oreo)

Motorola Moto X4 falls under a mid-range (sub-Rs 25000 price bracket) and yet offers 6GB RAM. The handset gets its grunts from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core chipset ticking at 2.2GHz. Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 screen. Furthermore, it runs a near-stock Android software experience (upgradable to Android Oreo). In terms of design, Moto X4 looks stylish, courtesy of a premium glass and metal design. The device is IP68-rated water and dust resistant. Moto X4 features a 12MP+8MP dual rear camera. Up front is a 16MP selfie camera. Moto X4 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage retails for Rs 24,999.

Best 6GB RAM smartphone under Rs 20000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 16,999)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro continues to remain one of the best phones under Rs 20000. Available in two variants, the top-end variant comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and it costs Rs 16,999. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, which is a great option for phones priced under Rs 20000 and faster than some of the phones priced at 1.5 times its cost. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro flaunts a metal unibody design that seems sturdy enough to survive accidental drops. But what is actually interesting is the fact that it houses a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera that manages to capture decent portrait shots. Up front is a 20MP selfie camera. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch 18:9 full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Best 6GB RAM smartphone under Rs 15000

Oppo Realme 1 (Rs 13,990)

Best 6GB RAM phones: Oppo Realme 1 sports a 6-inch Full HD+ screen. Powering the handset is a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 GPU for graphics

Oppo Realme 1 is perhaps the most affordable 6GB RAM phone you can buy in India. The handset sports a 6-inch Full HD+ screen. Powering the handset is a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 GPU for graphics. It sports 128GB of internal storage, which is further expandable via microSD card. It houses a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front shooter for selfies. Oppo Realme runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.0 skin on top and packs a 3,410mAh battery under the hood.

Best 6GB RAM mobile phones list Latest price OnePlus 6 Rs 34999 Honor 10 Rs 32999 Honor View 10 Rs 29999 Samsung Galaxy A8+ Rs 27990 Oppo F7 Rs 26990 Motorola Moto X4 Rs 24999 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Rs 16999 Oppo Realme 1 Rs 13990

