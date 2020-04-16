Best prepaid plans offering 3GB of daily data to get during COVID-19 lockdown

Here’s a list of the best prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone that provide 3GB of daily data. Here’s a list of the best prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone that provide 3GB of daily data.

Due to the nationwide lockdown, most of us are working from our homes over the WiFi. However, sometimes due to the heavy load on the broadband infrastructure in India, speeds fall drastically. That is when you might want to turn on your mobile hotspot and shift to that instead of your broadband connection. But doing that would eat up a lot of your smartphone’s data. So you need to get a mobile plan that will hold you through these difficult times. We feel that 3GB of daily data is enough to hold you through the day with all of your data consumption needs.

Here’s a list of the best prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio that come with at least 3GB of daily data, and is not that much heavy on your pocket.

Airtel Rs 558 plan

Airtel’s Rs 558 plan comes with a validity of 56 days, which means it will be able to last you for more than the lockdown time. It includes 3GB of daily 4G data with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes daily complementary SMSes. Apart from this, the plan also brings in additional benefits like free access to its Premium Airtel Xstream service. It also offers users free Hellotunes for their callers to listen too.

You will also get free Wynk Music access, access to free online courses with a validity of 28 days on Upskill with Shaw Academy. Lastly, if you have a car, you will get a Rs 150 cashback on purchasing a FASTag from Airtel.

Vodafone Rs 399 plan

Vodafone during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is offering its consumers double data on a number of its prepaid plans. Due to which, the data provided for its Rs 399 plan has been increased from 1.5GB daily to 3GB of daily data. Apart from this, the company also offers its users unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily complimentary messages. The plan, just like Airtel’s Rs 558 plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Under the plan, the company also provides its consumers with a complimentary ZEE5 and Vodafone Play subscription. The double data offer is not valid in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujrat, Kerala, Maharashtra, North East, Punjab and UP West circles. If you are in one of these states, you can opt to get the Rs 558 plan, which offers the same benefits with the same validity as the double data Rs 399 plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 plan

Jio only offers one plan to customers that provides them with 3GB of daily data, the Rs 349 plan. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days, which means it will outlast this lockdown, if not extended. Apart from the 3GB of daily 4G data, the company also offers customers 1,000 free minuted of calling to other networks and unlimited minutes for calling Jio numbers. It also provides 100 daily complimentary SMSes and access to the slew of its online apps like JioSaavn, JioTV and more.

