Amazon, Flipkart sales: All the 32-inch smart TV deals still available

Samsung 32 inch Smart TV (UA32T4340AKXXL) is currently available on Flipkart and Amazon at Rs 14,499. (Image: Samsung)

With the IPL season currently in-progress many people want to get to see the matches on a large screen. This is the best time to get a new TV, due to the ongoing Flipkart and Amazon festive sales, whether it be the purchase of your first TV or an upgrade to a smart TV. Today we will be listing out the top five smart TVs you can get during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales.

OnePlus TV Y32

OnePlus TV Y32 is currently available at Rs 13,990 on both Amazon and Flipkart. The TV comes with an HD Ready LED display with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels and a 60Hz resolution. It comes with a bezel-less design and has a 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The TV runs Google’s Android TV 9 operating system with the company’s own OxygenPlay skin on top. It sports 20W speaker output with Dolby Audio support.

Realme TV

Realme 32-inch Smart LED TV is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 11,999. It sports a 32-inch HD Ready LED display panel with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The TV runs Google’s Android TV 9 operating system with the Google Play Store in-built to download apps and games. Supported streaming apps include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube to name a few. The TV sports a 24W speaker output.

Samsung UA32T4340AKXXL

Samsung 32 inch Smart TV (UA32T4340AKXXL) is currently available on Flipkart and Amazon at Rs 14,499. It comes with a 32-inch HD Ready panel with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. It runs the company’s own Tizen operating system with support for streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple+, YouTube and more. You can download more apps and games via the Samsung Store.

LG 32LM563BPTC

LG 32LM563BPTC 32-inch smart LED TV is currently available on Amazon at Rs 14,490. It comes with a 50Hz refresh rate and Active HDR. The device runs the company’s own WebOS operating system and supports all major OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and others. It comes with two down-firing speakers with a 10W output, DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio.

Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch

Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch is priced at Rs 13,499 on Flipkart during its Big Billion Days sale. It sports a 32-inch HD Ready panel with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device runs Google’s Android TV operating system with the company’s own PatchWall UI on top. It comes with support for Google Assistant and Chromecast. The TV supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more OTT platforms.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd