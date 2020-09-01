Airtel vs JioFiber vs Tata Sky vs ACT Fibernet: Best broadband plans with 300Mbps speed

300Mbps is a good speed to have to help with your work, keep entertained and let your children also attend their online classes. (Express Photo)

Most of us are working from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic and this is culture is here to stay for months at least until the time vaccine is rolled out to the public. The growing work from home culture is rising our dependency on the internet, which makes a good and stable internet connection integral for all of us at this time.

Today, let’s take a look at the best broadband plans from major service providers including Airtel, JioFiber, ACT Fibernet and Tata Sky that offer high speed internet of up to 300Mbps.

Airtel 300Mbps broadband plan

Airtel under its Rs 1,499 broadband plan, offers customers 500GB of FUP data at speeds of up to 300Mbps. Along with this plan, the company also provides its customers with a complimentary Amazon Prime subscription and an Airtel Xstream subscription.

If you want unlimited data under this plan, you can also pay Rs 299 extra to bump up the plan to offer unlimited data. Note, this is not truly unlimited data and you will only get a FUP amount worth 3TB of data per month.

JioFiber Diamond broadband plan

Reliance Jio recently revamped its broadband plans to offer better speeds and more data to its consumers at a lower price point. Under its Diamond plan priced at Rs 1,499, the company offers its customers truly unlimited data at speeds of up to 300Mbps. Along with this plan, the company is also providing its customers access to 12 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar, AltBalaji, Zee5 and more.

Tata Sky 300Mbps broadband plan

Tata Sky 300Mbps plan is available in both unlimited data and limited data variants. The unlimited data variant is priced at Rs 1,900 per month. Take note, this plan is not truly unlimited and speeds will reduce after consuming 3TB of data. The limited data plan is priced at Rs 1,470 per month with a FUP of 500GB data per month.

ACT Fibernet Diamond broadband plan

ACT Diamond plan is priced at Rs 1,3499 per month. It comes with speeds of up to 300Mbps with a data cap of 1,500GB. If you get it in a bundle of 6 months or 12 months then you will get additional 1,000GB per month as a bonus for the duration of your plan. After your FUP limit is reached, the speeds will drop to 2 Mbps.

