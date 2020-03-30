How to use Zoom video calling app [beginners guide]

[Beginners guide] How to use Zoom: Open a new account, host meetings, change the background [Beginners guide] How to use Zoom: Open a new account, host meetings, change the background

Zoom is the app you will find in everyone’s phone who is working from home due to coronavirus pandemic. People working from home are depending a lot on video calling applications and one such app is Zoom. The demand for the Zoom video calling app has spiked in the last month. It is basically a cloud-based video conferencing service to virtually connect with people either via video or audio calls.

People across the world are using Zoom app mostly for office video conference calls. With this app you can connect with as many colleagues as possible from home. Other similar group video calling apps have a set limitation on the members that can be added to a video call. Zoom is trending on both App and Play store in India.

While a lot of people have moved to Zoom for office work, there are many who are still stuck to WhatsApp that allows only four people to have a group video chat at a time. If you still haven’t downloaded the Zoom app do that right away for a better video conference call with your boss or team. In case you have just joined Zoom and trying to figure out how to use it here’s a complete beginner guide for you.

How to use Zoom [Beginners guide]

During the lockdown you must have heard people talk a lot about Zoom Meeting and Zoom Room. What are these terms? Well, a Zoom Meeting is basically a video conferencing meeting whereas Zoom Room is the physical hardware setup that allows big companies to schedule and launch meetings from their conference rooms. The need for the hour is Zoom Meetings that can be used in both smartphone or desktop as per convenience.

To use Zoom you’ll first need to download the app. It’s available on both Google Play store and App store. You will then need to create an account using your email ID and entering a strong password.

There are several types of Zoom account but if you use the app only for office meeting just open a basic Zoom Basic account. Zoom Basic account allows only one host, 40 mins limit on group meetings, up to 100 participants, unlimited number of meetings, unlimited meeting duration for one to one meeting. To use the basic account you don’t need to pay a single penny.

There are other accounts such as Zoom Pro, Zoom Business, and Zoom Enterprise. Zoom Pro is available at $14.99/month/host, Zoom Business and Enterprise comes at $19.99/month and per host.

How to host, schedule and join Zoom Meeting

* You will first need to sign in with your email ID and password. Zoom lets you either start a meeting right away or schedule one.

* To schedule a meeting, click on the Meetings option on the left corner of the desktop screen/ right of mobile screen and enter details such as topic, description, time and date, duration. Notably, Zoom Basic plan has a 40-minute time limit on meetings with three or more participants. As a host, you can then set up Meeting ID, and more.

* The host can then send the invitation to the members invited to the meeting.

* You can either select the option “enable join before host” or click on “Start Meeting” option for the meeting to start.

* Zoom also allows you to record a meeting to be viewed later. You can head to the Recording section and watch all recorded meetings in the past.

* To simply start a meeting click on “Host a Meeting” option, enter details, share meeting ID with participants and ask them to join.

* If you are a member of the Zoom meeting and not the host ask the person hosting the meeting for the meeting ID. To join the meeting you can simply enter the meeting ID.

How to change background of a Zoom Meeting

While the meeting is on just tap on the “…” option and click on “Virtual Background”. On clicking the option the messy background will turn into a fancy one during the video conference call. There are a few backgrounds available on the app for free. Zoom allows you to select an image from the phone gallery to set as a background.

How to send text messages during a Zoom meeting

Zoom app allows you to also chat during an ongoing meeting. Just tap on the “…” option and click on “Chat” and this will allow you to send text messages to the participants. The app also lets you send ‘thumbs up’ and ‘clap’ emoji while a meeting is on.

