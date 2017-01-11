How to backup your iPhone using iCloud or iTunes

The method of backing up your iPhone (iOS) device is fairly simple when compared to an Android device.

Method 1: Automatic Backup on iCloud

All iPhones can easily backup all your data to iCloud everyday automatically. All you need to do is enable the iCloud backup from the Settings menu.

To do that, here’s what you need to do:

– Go to Settings > iCloud > Backup

Unlike Google’s Android backup policy for cloud data, iPhone backup does eat up your iCloud space, so you need to make sure that it has enough available space in iCloud for the backup, otherwise it’ll prompt you with a pop-up message of “Not Enough Storage” as in when it gets full.

How to check/ manage your iCloud storage?

– In your iPhone, go to Settings > iCloud > Storage

– You’ll find ‘Total Storage’ / ‘Available’ / ‘Manage Storage’

– In ‘Manage Storage’ you can select your device (all connected device to that particular Apple ID will be listed) to see the last backup.

Take manual backup at anytime (if automatic backup not enabled)

If you want to take manual backup of your iPhone anytime of the day you want then follow these steps:

– Go to Settings > iCloud > Backup > Back Up Now

– While you take a Backup of the device, make sure that it is connected to a Wi-Fi network until the process completes.

How to check or delete your last successful/ unsuccessful backup?

Go to Settings > iCloud > Storage > Manage Storage, then select your device. The backup should appear in the details with the time and backup size. Here you’ll also find an option to ‘Delete Backup’ under the backup details.

Important note:

Apple typically gives 5GB of free storage space for all Apple ID users. Beyond 5GB, you’ll need to buy additional storage from the company.

In India Apple offers 50GB for Rs. 65/month, 200GB for Rs. 190/month, 1TB for Rs. 650/month and 2TB for Rs. 1300/month.

Method 2: Backup using your computer

The other way of taking a dump of your iOS device is that you can connect your device to a computer and then follow the instructions below.

– Open iTunes (if not available, download it from Apple’s website) and select your iOS device (iPhone, iPad, or iPod).

– Under Backups you’ll see ‘Automatically Back up‘

– Now Select the option of backing your iPhone to iCloud or to that computer.

If you also wish to store your ‘Health and Activity’ data from your iOS device then Apple recommends to encrypt your backup and to do that you’ll need to follow these steps:

Just below the computer backup option, select the checkbox called Encrypt iPhone backup or whichever iOS device is connected to iTunes and create a memorable password, as it will be required when you’ll restore it back.

How to check last successful Backup in iTunes on a Mac?

– Open iTunes Preferences > Devices

How to check last successful Backup in iTunes on a Windows PC?

– Open iTunes for Windows, choose Edit > Devices from the menu bar at the top of the iTunes window.

Note: for an encrypted backup, you’ll a lock sign beside the name of your device.