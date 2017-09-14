Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro: First Impressions and Image Gallery

Highlights Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro features a dual camera setup on the front

Asus today launched three selfie centric smartphones in India. The company is quite confident that these are currently better smartphones than their Android selfie counterparts from other brands available in the market. We attended the launch event held in New Delhi and were able to spend time with all the three smartphones which were launched. The company at the event also announced that all its new Zenfone 4 and the previous generation Zenfone 3 will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of the year.

As for the specifications, the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU. It sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED Full HD display. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The main USP of the device is its dual camera setup on the front, it comes with a 24-megapixel DuoPixel sensor paired with a 5-megapixel sensor. This camera unit as per the company helps take users the best selfies.

Design and Build

As for the build, the new Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is made out of metal and on the front, the smartphone features a 2.5D curved glass. The phone feels good in the hand and has a premium feel and look similar to a flagship device. Even the buttons on the device have been kept metal making it feel much more premium. We were satisfied with the design and the build quality of the phone.

Operating System

Asus, along with the three new Zenfone devices also introduced the new ZenUI 4.0. It runs on Google’s Android 7.1.1. The company also announced that it will be updating both the Zenfone 4 lineup and the Zenfone 3 lineup to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of this year. We feel that the company is taking the ZenUI in the right direction and we have started liking it much more now. The company also said that they have reduced the number of the pre-installed apps that the device will ship with.

Cameras

The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro comes with a huge focus on selfies, and when we took the images at the venue with the front camera we found out that it was good in retaining the colours, sharpness and the overall clarity of the image, however, the one thing that seemed problematic to us was that the camera would alter the image a bit in the processing and it seems as if the device is taking the images with beauty mode activated.

Camera Samples

Verdict

As of now we currently, cannot recommend the device to you as we haven’t done the full extensive review of it, however, as per our first impressions we found the device to be okay.

